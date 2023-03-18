Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Southwest Shakespeare to Bring THE ALCHEMIST to Taliesin West

The production runs April 13 - 16, 2023.

Mar. 18, 2023  

Southwest Shakespeare will bring the hilarious comedy THE ALCHEMIST to Taliesin West April 13 - 16, 2023.

Set in London during the plague of the 1600s, THE ALCHEMIST is an uproarious comedy filled with con artists, aristocrats and servants, with dupes, double-dupes, duels and disguises. Stage Director David Ira Goldstein has set THE ALCHEMIST to be performed as a "radio play," creating an unforgettable experience in the intimate theater of Frank Lloyd Wright's Taliesin West.

THE ALCHEMIST features Ron May as "Surly," Tim Shawver as "Dapper," John Way as "Abel Drugger," Beau Heckman as "Subtle," Gustavo A. Flores as "Face." Jim Coates as "Sir Epicure Mammon," Allison Sell as "Dame Pliant," and Debra Ann Byrd as "Dol Common."

Tickets for THE ALCHEMIST are $35/$45 and are on sale at swshakespeare.org or by calling 480-644-6500. Discounts are available for students, educators and those under 25 years of age.




