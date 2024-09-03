Scottsdale Center to Present Series of Pop, Rock and American Roots Concerts This Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts will host a series of pop, rock and American roots concerts this season, bringing a diverse range of musical talent to the city.

From iconic tributes to performances by celebrated contemporary artists, the upcoming shows promise something for every music lover.

Up first on Sept. 18 is the incomparable Ben Folds. Known for comedic and bittersweet tunes that unfold like four-minute short stories, Folds has created an enormous body of genre-bending music that includes pop albums with Ben Folds Five, multiple solo albums and numerous collaborations. This Scottsdale performance is part of Folds' popular Paper Airplane Request Tour, where fans will be invited to launch their song requests to the stage via paper airplanes.

For fans of classic rock, TUSK: The Classic Tribute to Fleetwood Mac promises to be an unforgettable evening on Sept. 21. This tribute band has earned acclaim for its faithful renditions of Fleetwood Mac's timeless hits, capturing the spirit and sound of the original band. Audiences will be transported back to the heyday of the 1970s with iconic songs like "Go Your Own Way," "Rhiannon," "Dreams" and "The Chain."

On Oct. 24, country music royalty Rosanne Cash will grace the stage at Scottsdale Arts, bringing her critically acclaimed blend of country, rock and Americana music. As the daughter of the legendary Johnny Cash, she has carved out her own path in the music world, earning accolades for her deeply personal songwriting and powerful vocals.

“I consider artists to be in the service industry — the premier service industry for the heart and soul,” Cash said in promotional materials for her tour. “I am curious to a pathological degree and the Sword of Time hangs over me, and those two things — curiosity and the hourglass — make me feel more urgent than ever to connect, to find community and to create.”

Pop sensation Andy Grammer stops by Scottsdale on Oct. 17 with an all-new, one-man show, featuring songs, poetry and stories. Audiences can experience an intimate solo performance from one of today's most inspiring artists in a special stripped-down setting, featuring some of his biggest hits like "Honey, I'm Good," "Keep Your Head Up" and "Good to Be Alive (Hallelujah).”

Other upcoming concerts at Scottsdale Arts include Herb Alpert & Lani Hall on Oct. 13, Aimee Mann on Nov. 16, Joshua Radin & Ron Pope on Nov. 19, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy on Nov. 21, Marc Broussard on Nov. 24 and two performances from Cowboy Beethoven on Dec. 6 and 7.

All concerts will take place in the Virginia G. Piper Theater at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, 7380 E. 2nd St., Scottsdale, Arizona. Ticket prices vary by show. Visit ScottsdalePerformingArts.org/events or call Scottsdale Arts Guest Services at 480-499-TKTS (8587) for more information.

