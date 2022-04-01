Scottsdale Arts Donating Some Proceeds From Classical Concert To Refugees From Ukraine

Scottsdale Arts has announced that $6 of every ticket sold to classical pianist Daniil Trifonov's upcoming concert will be donated to World Central Kitchen's humanitarian relief work, providing food and sustenance for refugees fleeing Ukraine.

"While our hearts go out to the millions of people impacted by this war, we believe that the arts can help unite us and heal us," said Dr. Gerd Wuestemann, president and CEO of Scottsdale Arts. "Hosting this Russian-born, world-class artist and collaborating with him to raise funds for Ukrainian refugee relief is a wonderful way in which we can do our part to help."

Trifonov, a Grammy-winning pianist, has made a spectacular ascent of the classical music world, as a solo artist, champion of the concerto repertoire, chamber and vocal collaborator, and composer. His April 26 performance at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts has taken on new meaning.

As refugees continue to flee Ukraine, the arts community is doing its part to support humanitarian aid operations. Scottsdale Arts is proud to support this effort to help those in need.

"José Andrés' World Central Kitchen has an extensive track record of providing help quickly and efficiently to refugees in need," Wuestemann said. "We are proud to work with this organization to ensure that refugees - forced to flee from their homes - can at least receive meals and nutrition."

To learn more about World Central Kitchen, visit WCK.org.

Combining consummate technique with rare sensitivity and depth, Trifonov's performances are a perpetual source of awe. His album "Transcendental" won the 2018 Grammy for Best Instrumental Solo Album. He was named Musical America's 2019 Artist of the Year. And The Times of London has called him "the most astounding pianist of our age."

This performance is part of the Virginia G. Piper Concert Series and is supported by the Dayton Fowler Grafman Endowment for Classical Music.

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts is located at 7380 E. 2nd St., Scottsdale, Arizona. Visit ScottsdalePerformingArts.org/events or call the box office at 480-499-TKTS (8587) for more information.

All guests age 12 and older must provide a negative COVID-19 PCR test, taken within 72 hours of the performance date, along with photo ID, to attend performances. As an alternative, guests may provide proof of full vaccination. For full health and safety protocols, visit ScottsdalePerformingArts.org/covid-19-response.