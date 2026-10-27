Review: SUFFS at The Phoenix Theatre Company

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Americans’ constitutional right to vote is a pillar of our nation. SUFFS is a brilliant yet sobering reminder to not take that right for granted. The 19th Amendment became part of the Constitution in 1920. The Voting Rights Act, which prohibits discrimination based on race, passed in 1965. Timed perfectly for election season, The Phoenix Theatre Company’s production of the musical is an emotional whirlwind. It provides audience members with the harsh reality of how recent this history is, tugging at heartstrings and serving as an inspiration to keep fighting for your cause.

This all-women cast musical follows the story of real-life suffragists and their continuous activism for women's right to vote. The show’s protagonist, Alice Paul (Cassie Chilton), begins as a fresh face in the suffragist movement. Her radical and bold desire to hold a suffragist march in Washington, D.C., is a stark contrast to the more polite approaches of Carrie Chapman Catt (Julie Cardia), the President of the National American Woman Suffrage Association (NAWSA), who wanted to work within the already existing political system to achieve her goal. Unable to complete her goals herself, Alice assembles a team: her dear friend Lucy Burns (Elyssa Blonder), the charismatic and vivacious Inez Milholland (Annalese Fusaro), Polish immigrant Ruza Wenclawska (Keilani Akagi), and writer Doris Stevens (played by Ashley Diane at the performance I attended. The musical covers many years of history, highlighting the highs of their achievements and the women’s beautiful friendship, and the lows that are some of the darkest parts of American history. An easy trap to fall into while addressing first-wave feminism is failing to acknowledge that not all women received the right to vote. Women who were not white did not receive this right until years later. SUFFS gives an intersectional perspective on women, highlighting important civil rights activist journalist Ida B. Wells (Fatima El-Bashir) and teacher Mary Church Terrell (Chanel Bragg). Like Alice and Carrie, the two have conflicting views, with Ida having a powerful and unyielding approach and Mary working within the bounds of NAWSA.

Shaina Taub’s, who wrote the book, music, and lyrics, crafts the story and character relationships in an ingenious manner. The production features the age-old new vs. old, radical vs. polite, and asks how far is too far, perfectly enabling audience members to take a deeper look and emotionally connect with historical events that enabled us to live in the world that we do. The show’s music is pleasant, featuring both catchy upbeat songs and ballads to make someone cry. The cleverness in the lyrics stands out more than the compositions themselves, which seems fitting for a story focused on portraying real history.

The creative team brought this history to life stunningly. Director Chelsea Anderson work masterfully pierces the heart; her work will leave every audience member affected. Yoon Bae does a great job with scenic design, featuring a beautiful, avant-garde take on the flag. The costumes, by designer Maci Hosler, capture not only the period but also the progression of time throughout the show.

There were many amazing performances from the actors. Chilton does an excellent job as Alice; much like Alice commanded her fellow suffragists, Chilton commands the stage. Cardia’s performance as Carrie is compelling. Cardia peels away at the layers of her character throughout the show, revealing more and more to the audience in a way that feels surprising. Fusaro as Inez is magnetic, powerful, and very funny. Her voice is incredible, a flawless match for the face of the movement that Inez was.

Motherhood is a prevalent theme throughout SUFFS. Despite the theme being so important, there is only one pair of mother and daughter in the show. Mary and her daughter Phyllis (Alyssa Morrison). Their dynamic throughout the show is sweet, a brilliant example of mothers being the activists that cultivate the next generation. Morrison’s performance is charming, a hopeful display of youth.

Although the musical has an all-women cast, not all the characters are women. President Woodrow Wilson (Jane Bunting) is a prominent part of the show. His presence is one of the funniest parts of the show, but in some ways, the most horrifying. In a cast of all suffragists, he is the true antagonist. Having a woman portray him is an extremely comedic commentary on how women were treated in the United States not so long ago, but it also leaves viewers with a knot in their stomach about how one of the most important people in the country viewed a major part of its population. Bunting’s performance captured this superbly.

The Phoenix Theatre Company’s production of SUFFS connects the audience to the women’s suffrage movement like never before. With a moving story, Great Performances, and stellar design, this performance is truly special. As votes are cast this election season, SUFFS reminds all American women to be grateful for the rebels who came before and fought for this right that feels so commonplace to many people living today.

SUFFS plays at The Phoenix Theatre Company through November 29th.

The Phoenix Theatre Company – https://phoenixtheatre.com — 602-254-2151

Venue: The Phoenix Theatre Company – 1825 N Central Ave

Phoenix, AZ 85004

Photo Credit to Brennen Russel.

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