Video: Watch 'The March (We Demand Equality)' From SUFFS at The Phoenix Theatre Company
The Tony Award-winning musical is running through November 29, 2026, at the Hormel Theatre.
The Phoenix Theatre Company has released a new video teaser featuring "The March (We Demand Equality)" from its production of SUFFS, currently running through November 29, 2026, at the Hormel Theatre. Watch the video!
Directed by Anderson, SUFFS chronicles the women who led the American suffrage movement in the early 20th century. The Tony Award-winning musical explores the political struggles, personal sacrifices, and disagreements among the activists working to secure women's right to vote.
The new video follows an earlier behind-the-scenes preview of "Let Mother Vote" from the production's rehearsals.
Tickets for SUFFS are available through The Phoenix Theatre Company.
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