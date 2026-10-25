Review: PROOF at Arizona Theatre Company

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PROOF, Arizona Theatre Company’s production of David Auburn’s Pulitzer-winning drama, begins with a late-night conversation between a father and daughter that seems simple enough. Catherine is twenty-five and has spent years caring for her father, Robert, a once-legendary University of Chicago mathematician whose mind came apart long before his body did. Their talk drifts between tenderness and exasperation, the way it does between two people who know each other too well. But nothing here is quite what it appears to be, and the play builds everything that follows on that tension.

When the action moves to the day of Robert’s funeral, Claire, convinced that her sister may be headed down their father’s path, arrives from New York with a plan to relocate Catherine and settle her somewhere she can be looked after. Meanwhile Hal, one of Robert’s former students, has been combing through the mountain of notebooks Robert left behind and finds one containing a mathematical proof of enormous importance. Catherine claims it as her own, and the people closest to her find it hard to take her at her word.

This is not a play about complex math as the title suggests. The real equation at its center is a human one, and it has more to do with calculations that balance love and trust rather than with numbers.

Kate Mansi is extraordinary as Catherine, whose intelligence is matched by an emotional vulnerability that she cannot always explain, much less control. Having devoted years of her life to caring for her brilliant but increasingly troubled father, Catherine faces the unsettling possibility that she inherited her father’s gift and, with it, his illness.

Mansi gives us a character who is neither easily understood nor easily dismissed. She can be fiercely intelligent, defensive, funny, wounded, and disarmingly tender. The achievement is that these qualities coexist without ever feeling manufactured.

As Robert, Scott Lowell’s performance is tragic, channeling a father who has lost his grip on all that defined him. Lowell gives Robert a vitality and frenzy and warmth that makes his relationship with his daughter believable as both an intellectual partnership and a deeply personal bond. Robert is not merely a brilliant mathematician whose deteriorating mental health has left his daughter to pick up the pieces. He is a father, with all the affection, frustration, humor, and emotional complexity that role entails. Lowell helps us understand why Catherine's attachment to him is so powerful and why separating herself from his legacy is anything but simple.

The relationship between Lowell and Mansi provides the production with its emotional foundation. Their scenes invite us to consider a difficult question: How do we preserve our love for someone without allowing that love to define the limits of our own lives?

Rishan Dhamija is dashing and so very likable as Hal, the former student whose interest in Robert's work develops into a budding romance and intellectual bond with Catherine. But their connection is tested by something more consequential than romantic uncertainty. Hal initially doubts that Catherine, a young woman without the credentials he associates with mathematical achievement, could have authored the proof at the center of the play. His skepticism wounds her deeply, raising a question that extends well beyond mathematics: Can affection survive when trust is absent? Dhamija gives Hal the intellectual curiosity and personal investment the role requires, while helping establish the tension between what can be demonstrated and what must be accepted on trust.

Emma Childe Maltby delivers a convincing performance as Claire, Catherine's older sister. She plays Claire’s skepticism about her sister with conviction and her insistence with real force, never letting either curdle into villainy, because her Claire is so plainly driven by the belief that Catherine needs to be somewhere safe, with help and support. That makes her the production’s most grounded counterweight to Catherine’s unpredictability. The two sisters aren’t fighting over temperament but over competing ideas of what it means to care for someone, and Maltby makes her side of that argument feel earned.

Edward E. Haynes, Jr.’s scenic design is stunning. He gives us a worn Craftsman-style bungalow: brick porch pillars, a swing hanging from chains, a screen door with scrolled woodwork, weathered rust-colored lawn chairs, a fire pit and a grill by the backyard fence. It looks lived in, even a little tired. Then there is everything on its borders. Sheets of handwritten equations rise up the walls above the house, layered like pages from a notebook, so the family home sits wrapped in Robert’s mathematics. The past doesn’t linger here. It looms over the house.

Paul Miller’s lighting sharpens the effect, setting the warm amber glow of the windows and porch lantern against the cool, pale field of numbers around them. And Josh Schmidt’s dramatic underscoring supports the emotional movement of the play while keeping the performances at the forefront.

The moment I keep thinking about and that defines the emotional weight of this production comes in a flashback, Robert believes his mathematical genius has returned. He tells Catherine it’s as if someone has switched on not just a light in his head but the entire power grid. His mind is alive again, flooded with ideas, and Lowell plays it with almost ecstatic exhilaration. We see a man who believes he has been given back the very thing that made him who he was.

And for a moment, we want to believe him.

What follows makes this sequence devastating. Without revealing the details of the scene, it is enough to say that Robert's elation gives way to a painful recognition of just how fragile the hope of recovery can be. Lowell conveys the sincerity of Robert's joy without diminishing the tragedy that surrounds it. And Mansi makes us feel the emotional cost of Catherine's love for a father whose brilliance and vulnerability are inseparable in her eyes.

The moment reaches beyond the particulars of Robert's illness. It speaks to the terrible vulnerability of loving someone whose experience of reality we cannot share, and to the difficulty of distinguishing hope from what we desperately wish were true.

What the production understands is that we’ve been put in the same position as everyone onstage. All night we’ve been asked whom to believe, on incomplete evidence, and wanting to believe is not the same as knowing. A proof can establish a fact. Only people can decide whether to stand beside each other. PROOF leaves us with that, and it’s the more honest ending.

It takes a steady hand to make an audience feel that, and it’s where David Ira Goldstein’s direction earns its keep. Goldstein, who led ATC as Artistic Director from 1992 to 2017, keeps the focus on the relationships and the accumulating uncertainty between them. The production trusts its characters to carry the tension rather than reaching for theatrical embellishment.

PROOF runs through November 8th at Tempe Center for the Arts, 700 W. Rio Salado Parkway, Tempe, AZ -- 1-833-282-7328

Arizona Theatre Company ~ https://atc.org/

Photo credit to Tim Fuller – L to R: Scott Lowell, Kate Mansi

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