Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: BEING MICHELLE at the 29th Sedona International Film Festival

Review: BEING MICHELLE at the 29th Sedona International Film Festival

The award-winning 80-minute documentary is one of the features at this year's Sedona International Film Festival and will be screened on Wednesday, February 22nd at 7:00 p.m. in the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

Feb. 21, 2023  

Atin Mehra is a film maker with a conscience who, since he established Orange Kite Productions in 2007, has focused on stories about underrepresented and marginalized communities (e.g., Seize the Day and Eternal Fire Keepers ~ both currently in production).

His latest documentary, BEING MICHELLE (one of the features at this year's Sedona International Film Festival) focuses on the experience of Michelle Romaine Ricks, an autistic woman who is both deaf and mute.

It is a harrowing tale of one survivor of a human services and correctional system that all too often defies its own mission, either because of ignorance and systemic neglect or for purposes of mere convenience.

It is also an inspirational story of human kindness and determination to correct the injustices of these systemic deficiencies. That narrative is embodied in the figures of Kim and Bob Law, two motivational counselors, who committed their time and energy to liberating Michelle.

Mehra balances his account with dramatic shifts between the good, the bad, and the ugly.

Michelle's life is projected as "a whole world of mess."

Abused by her father, she was placed in foster care but returned by the courts to the last place she needed to be ~ the blatant failure and contradiction of a system that deems itself to be "child protective."

Michelle was a repeat offender, regularly arrested and incarcerated for assaults on law enforcement officers, the casualty of a system that lubricates the revolving door of recidivism while it promises rehabilitation.

Her record opens at the age of thirteen. In an exchange with the police, a dog was unleashed on her. Seeking to free herself from the dog's unyielding grip, she was charged with "battery on a law enforcement officer"...because the dog that was biting her was considered a law enforcement officer!

In another instance, as the terms of her probation, she was remanded to a women's shelter where "five men hurt her bad" She fled that horror only to be apprehended by police who could not understand her pleas for help. Tried for "resisting arrest," she was sent back to the same shelter were she continued to be raped for four more years.

Mehra makes it abundantly clear that this pattern of Michelle's alleged criminality is hardly that but is rather a series of normal responses to abnormal conditions. He provides a painful glimpse into the dehumanizing aspects of institutionalization and the agony of being "mute" in prison and not having your cries heard.

The good of the story rests in the juxtaposition of Michelle's pain with the joy and serenity that she finds in the arms of Kim and Bob Law, whose tenacity would drive Michelle's appeals through the court system until she was freed.

A vision of hope and possibility permeates the film as Mehra's camera cuts from Michelle's ordeals to her evolving proficiency in acrylic painting. Her colorful and life-affirming art is the uplifting coda to this film.

As the film ends, the case for change is crystal clear: that, if the system's law enforcers don't take the time to communicate ~ that if the system of law enforcement and policing doesn't transform ~ they will overlook the more critical underlying issues that drive what is perceived to be deviancy ~ mental illness, a history of abuse, educational deficits. And if they fail in doing so, then they deny one of our most fundamental rights, that of due process.

Mehra's documentary offers an invaluable opportunity to explore and cultivate pathways to reform ~ and Michelle is the film's symbol.

BEING MICHELLE (the award-winning 80-minute documentary) will screen on Wednesday, February 22nd at 7:00 p.m. in the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

The Sedona International Film Festival's 29th Season runs through Sunday, February 26th ~ https://sedonafilmfestival.com/

2023 Film Festival Schedule @ https://sedonafilmfestival.com/2023-film-festival-schedule/ ~ 2030 W. State Route 89A, Suite B-2, Sedona, AZ ~ 928-282-1177

Photo credit to Atin Mehra, Orange Kite Productions



Fran Lebowitz Brings Social Insight And Satirical Comedy To Scottsdale Arts Photo
Fran Lebowitz Brings Social Insight And Satirical Comedy To Scottsdale Arts
On April 7, Fran Lebowitz will share her forthright, yet amusing perspectives of social observations and cultural experiences for a memorable night of comedic storytelling at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts.
Samantha Wyer Bello Directs World Premiere of LIKE HEAVEN at at Estrella Mountain Communit Photo
Samantha Wyer Bello Directs World Premiere of LIKE HEAVEN at at Estrella Mountain Community College
Director Samantha Wyer Bello helms the world premiere of Arizona playwright Elaine Romero's Like Heaven produced by The Bridge Initiative in residence at Estrella Mountain Community College.
Review: Mimi Kennedy, Gordon Clapp Dazzle in World Premiere of PRU PAYNE at Arizona Theatr Photo
Review: Mimi Kennedy, Gordon Clapp Dazzle in World Premiere of PRU PAYNE at Arizona Theatre Company
Mimi Kennedy renders an imperious and brassy Pru Payne (her public moniker). She's a renowned intellectual, feared for her trenchant criticism and scathing takedowns of mediocre aspirations (a faint redolence of critic Michiko Kakutani's public feuds with John Updike and Norman Mailer et al). Pru exists in the lofty penthouse of her intellect. She deflects the impulse to linger in the subterranean region of emotions -- until she loses her bearing and meets Gus Cudahy.
Musical Theatre of Anthem Announces 2023-24 Season Photo
Musical Theatre of Anthem Announces 2023-24 Season
Musical Theatre of Anthem has announced their 2023-2024 Sweet 16 Season, bringing to the stage some new performances sure to delight patrons of all ages. MTA will produce 8 shows offering tremendous opportunities for performers of all ages, including casting all youth who audition.

From This Author - Herbert Paine

Herb Paine ~ Herb has served as Senior Contributing Editor and lead reviewer for BWW's Phoenix Metro Region since 2014. He has been acclaimed as BEST THEATRE CRITIC by PHOENIX magazin... (read more about this author)


Review: THE GLASS MENAGERIE at Arizona Theatre CompanyReview: THE GLASS MENAGERIE at Arizona Theatre Company
February 26, 2023

In its execution, a less than compelling and strategically misdirected production of Tennessee Williams's THE GLASS MENAGERIE is the current fare at Arizona Theatre Company.
Review: SILENT LIFE: THE STORY OF THE LADY IN BLACK at Sedona International Film FestivalReview: SILENT LIFE: THE STORY OF THE LADY IN BLACK at Sedona International Film Festival
February 25, 2023

SILENT LIFE: THE STORY OF THE LADY IN BLACK is Vladislav Kozlov's sweet homage to the silent film era and Rudolph Valentino and features the brilliant return of Terry Moore to the screen. One of the hits at this year's Sedona International Film Festival.
Review: EXPOSURE at Sedona International Film FestivalReview: EXPOSURE at Sedona International Film Festival
February 23, 2023

EXPOSURE, Holly Morris's visually stunning account of an 11-woman expedition to the North Pole is one of the featured documentaries at this year's Sedona International Film Festival.
Review: BEING MICHELLE at the 29th Sedona International Film FestivalReview: BEING MICHELLE at the 29th Sedona International Film Festival
February 21, 2023

BEING MICHELLE, Atin Mehra's eye-opening documentary about the injustices and limitations of law enforcement in its treatment of people with disabilities. As seen through the experience of Michelle Ricks. Screening at this year's Sedona International Film Festival.
Interview: Cami Richards In ROALD DAHL'S MATILDA THE MUSICAL - A Portrait of A Thespian At A Young AgeInterview: Cami Richards In ROALD DAHL'S MATILDA THE MUSICAL - A Portrait of A Thespian At A Young Age
February 20, 2023

On February 24th, 12-year-old CAMI RICHARDS will have her stage debut in a lead role in Almost Famous Theater Company’s production of ROALD DAHL’S MATILDA THE MUSICAL. Cami is one of thousands of youngsters for whom society's investments in arts education and youth theater pay off in terms of high academic achievement, character building, self-esteem, and leadership development.
share