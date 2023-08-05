Previews: Scoundrel and Scamp Theatre Opens New Season with 24/7 PLAY FESTIVAL

As the Scoundrel and Scamp Theatre kicks off its seventh season, artistic director Bryan Rafael Falćon takes a calculated risk with an unknown opener. No one knows what it is, not even him, because the material does not yet exist.

The enigma is part of the thrill. You can count on a spirited evening at the theater on August 12, when a host of creative artists gather to showcase original 10-minute plays -- written by seven different playwrights the night before.

Welcome to the 24/7 PLAY FESTIVAL, where spontaneity meets a hard deadline, and creative collaboration forms the essence of this vital theater community. Having participated in a similar event many years ago, I can vouch for the great fun that awaits next weekend.

The company's website sums it all up with a captivating blurb:

On Friday night, August 11, at 10:00 PM, seven playwrights will be given a common prompt for plays (a starting line, a prop, a situation) and the gender/age compositions of their assigned cast. Their coffee cups will be filled, and they will be given the directive to leave the writing chambers only when handing over a completed 10-minute play — or the arrival of 6:00 AM, whichever comes first.

On Saturday morning, August 12, at 8:00 AM, the other artists — 7 directors and 14+ actors — arrive to discover their new scripts, roles, and assignments.

At noon, we'll begin the tech process.

Performances will then take place at 7:00 and 9:00 PM.

At the conclusion of the festival, a mini-awards ceremony will be held to celebrate the audiences' and artists' favorites.

"We had dreamed about doing a festival like this since our first season," says Falćon. "Elizabeth (my wife) and I had participated and helped run a festival like this in Indiana. We were struck by how it engaged the community like no other theatrical experience we'd ever encountered. In some ways, you are encapsulating the entire life cycle of a play in 24 hours."

Falćon ponders the collective reality of actors and crew members who embrace the substantial time commitment to stage a play. Those who tread the boards know the sacrifices he's citing all too well. "[But] this is saying: you can step in and have all of this joy, excitement, and collaboration -- and the commitment is only one day long."

Annika Maher is the resident stage manager at S&S, who takes on the additional role of co-producer of the 24/7 Play Festival. "I'm really excited about this festival, especially because we get to have a lot of actors that sometimes don't have the commitment or availability to put in more rehearsal time with us."

"It's been a learning curve for me, and it's very exciting, but lots of communication around how we want the day to go and what our schedule is going to look like; organizing spaces, confirming everybody's time, and letting them know that I'm here for any questions."

Falćon points out that while S&S has produced between four and seven mainstage shows a season, this year marks the first time the company opts for two mainstage productions (A WRINKLE IN TIME and THE BOOK OF WILL). He quickly affirms that fewer full-length shows do not imply less audience engagement.

"What it's doing is opening up the possibilities to do a lot of these ideas that we've had for quite a while. We're going to do another festival -- so basically, we're doing: 2 main stages, two festivals, and two readings. And we have a bunch of other content in combination with that. The other festival is called "Rainbow in the Old Pueblo." That will be a celebration of the performing arts and the LGBTQIA+ community here in Tucson."

Given the implied risk of restructuring his otherwise stable content, Falćon's statement advances a refreshing narrative, highlighting how S&S can disrupt and recreate expectations while showcasing Bryan Falćon's resolve to finish blazing the trail.

Photo Credit: Maureen Janson Heintz; Tim Fuller

