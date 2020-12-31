Playwright Steve Yockey Will Launch ATC's HANG & FOCUS 2021 Podcast Series As Artistic Director

Steve Yockey, a Los Angeles-based playwright whose work has been produced throughout the U.S., Europe and Asia and a longtime colleague of Arizona Theatre Company (ATC) Artistic Director Sean Daniels' will be Daniels' first guest in 2021 on ATC's Hang & Focus podcast at 4 p.m. (Mountain Standard Time) on Friday, Jan. 8.

Yockey also was co-executive producer of the television series Supernatural and is an executive producer and the creator/showrunner on HBO Max's new darkly comedic thriller, The Flight Attendant.

"Steve and I go way back as both friends, colleagues and creative collaborators, and he continues making incredible creative contributions to both theatre and screen, including his work here at ATC," Daniels said. "It's terrific having him launch our 2021 series of Hang & Focus podcasts."

Yockey's newest play, Sleeping Giant, was selected for the Center Theatre Group LA Playwrights Festival and premiered at the Assembly Rooms in the 2019 Edinburgh Fringe Festival. In Arizona in 2019, ATC worked with Yockey for a reading of his play, Bleeding Heart. ATC will co-produce the world premiere production with Stray Cat Theatre when it's safe to return to live theatre, Daniels said.

Previously, Yockey served as Marketing Director during Daniels' tenure as Artistic Director at Dad's Garage Theatre Company in Atlanta from 1997-2004. Daniels also was among the company's founders. Several of Yockey's new works premiered at Dad's Garage in the early 2000s.

His other works include Bellwether, Pluto, Afterlife, Octopus, Large Animal Games, CARTOON, Subculture, Very Still & Hard to See, Blackberry Winter, The Thrush & The Woodpecker, The Fisherman's Wife, Wolves, Disassembly and Niagara Falls.

In 2020, ATC produced 41 Hang & Focus podcasts at a time when live theatre was not possible because of the COVID pandemic "as a way to keep us all connected to the art we create, the artists we love and support and our uber-talented staff and our patrons, all the people who are Arizona Theatre Company," Daniels said.

Hang & Focus is now available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and YouTube and can be accessed through the ATC website at www.arizonatheatre.org.

A full schedule of interviews and topics for 2021 is being finalized and will be announced soon. For more information, visit www.arizonatheatre.org.