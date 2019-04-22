Photo Flash: Harlem Shakespeare Festival's All-Female OTHELLOÂ At Southwest Shakespeare Co.

Southwest Shakespeare Festival presents Harlem Shakespeare Festival's All-Female OTHELLO starring Debra Ann Byrd as OTHELLO and Ella Loudon as IAGO with Natalie Andrews, Megan Lindsay, Amy Driesler*, Troi Hall, Kellyn Masters and Ryan L. Jenkins with Cello Orchestrations by Wei Guo.



Celebrated Director Vanessa Morosco leads Harlem Shakespeare Festival's All-Female OTHELLO, written by William Shakespeare and performed in a 90-minute adaptation by Lisa Wolpe; with Fight Choreography by Rachelle Dart; Costumes by Gail Cooper-Hecht; Stage Management by Hannah Stewart. | | OTHELLO is Produced by Debra Ann Byrd and Voza Rivers / New Heritage Theatre Group for HSFest 2019.



Natalie Andrews as DESDEMONA

Ella Loudon as IAGO and Ryan L. Jenkins as RODERIGO

Debra Ann Byrd plays the title character

Ella Loudon as IAGO

Debra Ann Byrd as OTHELLO and Amy Driesler as CASSIO

Ella Loudon as IAGO and Debra Ann Byrd as OTHELLO

Debra Ann Byrd as OTHELLO and Natalie Andrews as DESDEMONA





