Phoenix Chorale & True Concord Open Season with Special Collaboration

Phoenix Chorale's momentous season will kick off on October 13 at Camelback Bible Church as Arizona’s premier professional choirs come together for a concert featuring two of the most stunning masterworks of the 20th-century choral repertoire, DURUFLÉ REQUIEM / MARTIN MASS FOR DOUBLE CHOIR.

For the first time ever, the Grammy-winning ensemble will unite with True Concord, the acclaimed Grammy- and Emmy-nominated professional choir from Tucson, showcasing the talents of 48 professional singers. The performance will highlight the exceptional skills of two distinguished conductors: Phoenix Chorale's Christopher Gabbitas and True Concord's Eric Holtan, each leading a captivating work.

The performance will also showcase the stunning new Fisk organ at Camelback Bible Church, a Silberman-style pipe organ renowned for its rich tonal qualities. Dr. Jeremy Filsell, the esteemed Organist and Director of Music at St. Thomas Church in Manhattan, will bring this exceptional instrument to life. This concert presents a rare opportunity to experience these choral masterpieces in their most authentic form, featuring Duruflé’s original organ setting and the Martin Mass performed a cappella, ensuring an unforgettable and deeply immersive musical experience.

"Martin's Mass for Double Choir is a masterpiece and a tour de force; there aren't many choirs that can perform it as well as it deserves," says True Concord's Music Director Eric Holtan. "The combined choir of 48 professional voices from Arizona's two GRAMMY-honored ensembles is sure to be a very special performance,"

"One of the greatest joys in professional music is collaborating with fellow musicians to enhance our performances and learn from each other," says Phoenix Chorale Artistic Director Christopher Gabbitas. "Since arriving in Phoenix in 2019, I’ve admired True Concord and their founder, Eric Holtan, for building a successful arts organization over the past 20 years. With both Phoenix Chorale and True Concord recording at Camelback Bible Church and earning Grammy recognition, the installation of a new organ provided a perfect opportunity to join forces. We're excited to welcome virtuoso organist Jeremy Filsell for a performance of Duruflé's Requiem, celebrating Arizona's choral artistry."

Single tickets are $50 adult, $44 senior/active military and $20 youth, and are on sale now https://phoenixchorale.org/concerts/. Season tickets options are also available by calling the box office at 602-253-2224.

