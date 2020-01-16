Phoenix Chorale Performs COSMOS February 28- March 1

The Phoenix Chorale, under the direction of new Artistic Director Christopher Gabbitas, performs its first concert of the new decade with achingly beautiful music inspired by the beauty of the night sky. Cosmos will be performed February 28 - March 1, 2020 in venues around the Valley; see detailed schedule below.

The night sky has been a thing of wonder for all mankind since time immemorial. Whether to explain nature, the weather, or the spiritual, we look to the heavens for answers. And through the ages this has inspired poets, painters, novelists, and musicians to create unique and exciting works of art. Cosmos takes audiences on an interstellar journey through cultures both ancient and modern, using musical styles from around the world and across the ages and drawing varied inspiration from the beauty of the night sky.

"The best concert themes are those relating to aspects of life that inspire and intrigue, and a wealth of repertoire has been written about the sky-sun, moon, and stars," says Artistic Director Gabbitas. "Here we collect some of my favorite pieces that touch on the inspiration that we draw from what lies above. Whether through the eyes of Renaissance poets-who understood little of science-or in modern romantic allegory, we hope our audiences will enjoy this journey through the minds of writers and composers as they try to make sense of the celestial."

The first half of Cosmos features early music by Thomas Weelkes, two madrigals from The Triumph of Oriana by Michael East and Richard Carlton and works by living composers Frank Ticheli, Jonathan Dove, and Ola Gjeilo. A section on the second half of the program titled "From Dusk 'Til Dawn" includes works by Rheinberger, Brahms, and Mendelssohn. Cosmos continues with Kate Rusby's Underneath the Stars, Erika Lloyd's Cells, Planets, and newcomer William Yanesh's The Astronomer with text by Walt Whitman.

Tickets for Cosmos start at $37 for Adults, $32 for Seniors and Military, and $15 for Students and can be purchased by calling 602-253-2224 or online at phoenixchorale.org.





