Phoenix Chorale Opens Season with LUX AETERNA

Artistic Director Christopher Gabbitas makes his highly anticipated debut leading the Grammy-Winning Phoenix Chorale in its first concerts of the 2019/20 Season. Gabbitas was named Artistic Director of the sixty year-old Phoenix Chorale in May, becoming the eighth conductor in the organization's history.

The 2019/20 Season brings Gabbitas' fresh artistic vision for the Phoenix Chorale, building upon the organization's illustrious legacy, engaging new community programs including Phoenix Masterworks, Phoenix Commissions Project, and Valley Sing. The Phoenix Chorale's first concert under Gabbitas' leadership, LUX AETERNA, will be performed October 18-20 in venues around the Valley (see below for detailed schedule).

"Through the theme of Lux Aeterna, or eternal light, we present a selection of choral works on remembrance and eternal rest. The optimism of light serves as a constant even in times of trouble," said Christopher Gabbitas. "Music on this theme reminds us of those we have lost, of those who have sacrificed for us, and our own hopes for lasting meaning and fulfillment. These themes have inspired composers to write some of the most powerful of all choral compositions - music which can sustain us in times of trouble, uplifting and strengthening us better to face all of life's obstacles."

The LUX AETERNA concert opens with a gorgeous choral arrangement of Edward Elgar's Nimrod, from his Enigma Variations. The first half also features motets by Poulenc, two movements from Palestrina's Missa Papae Marcelli, and American composer William Schuman's Carols of Death, which features poignant texts by poet Walt Whitman.

Highlights of the concert include the world premiere of a new arrangement of Everyone Sang! by English composer Roderick Williams (arranged for the Phoenix Chorale), and Gabriel Fauré's magnificent Requiem, with soloists from the Phoenix Boys Choir. This will be a momentous event as Fauré's Requiem has not been performed by the Phoenix Chorale in 25 years.

Tickets for LUX AETERNA start at $37 for adults, $32 for seniors and military, and $15 for students. Tickets can be purchased by calling 602-253-2224 or online at phoenixchorale.org.

The Phoenix Chorale 2019/20 Season includes Lux Aeterna (Oct. 18-20, 2019); A Chorale Christmas (Dec. 13-17,2019); Cosmos (Feb. 28- Mar.1, 2020) and Birth & Rebirth (Apr. 24-26, 2020).





