One Story Music and Prescott Valley Performing Arts To Present BEETLEJUICE JR.

One Story Music and Prescott Valley Performing Arts will team up to present Beetlejuice Jr., the frightfully funny musical based on the beloved motion picture turned Broadway phenomenon.

Directed and choreographed by Jennifer Gail, with musical direction by David Castagner, Beetlejuice JR. will feature a large and talented cast of Quad City youth, this production showcases the incredible creativity and energy of local performers bringing the story to life.

This zany tale follows Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager still grieving the loss of her mother and obsessed with the whole “being dead thing.” When Lydia and her father move into a house haunted by a recently deceased couple and the delightfully mischievous demon Beetlejuice, chaos ensues. Lydia enlists Beetlejuice to scare away the living, but the double-crossing specter has his own plans, unleashing a (Nether)world of pandemonium.

With music and lyrics by Tony Award-nominee Eddie Perfect and a book by Tony Award nominated duo Anthony King and Scott Brown, Beetlejuice was nominated for eight 2019 Tony Awards, including Best New Musical. The show has gained a viral following, capturing the hearts of young theater lovers with its bold humor and emotional honesty.

Under Jennifer Gail's creative vision and David Castagner's musical expertise, Beetlejuice JR. is a theatrical event for audiences of all ages. The production is sure to leave audiences laughing, gasping, and cheering in equal measure!

Jennifer Gail and David Castagner, lovingly known to their students as Miss Jenn and Mr. Guitar, are passionate music educators, performers, and founders of One Story Music, a performing arts studio where children explore their creativity through singing, acting, and music lessons.

Jennifer is a trained vocalist and musical theatre performer who studied at the American Musical and Dramatic Academy in New York City. Her global professional performing career includes numerous theater productions and the release of her debut CD, Still. She brings a wide vocal range and a deep love of storytelling to her work as a director and educator.

David is a classically trained composer and musician who studied at McGill University in Montreal. With over 18 years of teaching experience, David shares his passion for music and performance with his students, fostering a deep appreciation for the performing arts.

Together, Jennifer and David also perform alongside their sons, Els Carter and Alex Olivier, in the family band One Story. Their creative vision and dedication to the arts inspire the next generation of performers and musicians through One Story Music.

Comments