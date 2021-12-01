NEXT TO NORMAL Starring ALMOST FAMOUS' Casey Likes & LES MISERABLES' Stephanie Likes to Play Limited Run in Scottsdale

Next to Normal the Pop/Rock, Tony Award, and Pulitzer Prize Winning Musical By Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey will find itself revived in an all new, star studded production this coming January at Stagebrush Theatre. The production stars Broadway's Les Miserables' Stephanie Likes joined by her son Casey Likes, who recently starred in the new Pre-Broadway run of the newest work by Tom Kitt; Almost Famous the Musical as the lead role "William Miller", the onstage representation of Oscar Winner and Book Writer, Cameron Crowe. Stephanie and Casey, both Arizona Natives, play mother and son "Diana" and "Gabe". Next to Normal marks only the second, and likely, last time the mother-son power-duo will share the stage for some time, as Casey returns to work on Almost Famous next year. Next year Casey also can be seen as "Kiss" legend Gene Simmons in the Neil Bogart biopic Spinning Gold as well as "Richie Shepard", the leading role, in MGM's film Dark Harvest.

The rest of the cast includes Ethan Drew, fresh off his leading role in the 2022 film Camp Hideout starring Christopher Lloyd and Corbin Bleu, as loving boyfriend Henry, Caleb Reese known for his praised leading performances in Phoenix Theatres Hedwig and the Angry Itch and Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson, as caring Dad Dan, Theatre and Valley Favorite Nora Palermo, as troubled daughter Natalie, and Boardwalk Empire and Gotham's Bob Sorenson, as rockstar Dr. Madden and Dr. Fine.

Winner of three 2009 Tony Awards, including Best Musical Score and the 2010 Pulitzer Prize, Next to Normal was chosen as "one of the year's ten best shows" by critics around the country, including The Los Angeles Times, The Washington Post, Rolling Stone and The New York Times. Dad's an architect; Mom rushes to pack lunches and pour cereal; their daughter and son are bright, wise-cracking teens, appearing to be a typical American family. And yet their lives are anything but normal because the mother has been battling manic depression for 16 years. Next to Normal takes audiences into the minds and hearts of each character, presenting their family's story with love, sympathy and heart.

Next to Normal is directed by Maureen Dias Watson and Music Directed by Lorenzo Slavin. The production is a collaboration between Scottsdale Community Players and Casey Likes' production company ThePmvproductions and as previously stated, will perform at Stagebrush Theatre in the heart of Scottsdale Arizona.

The show runs for 6 Performances only running from January 14th through the 23rd. To purchase your tickets now and to learn about Stagebrush's COVID-19 safety precautions, visit greasepaint.org