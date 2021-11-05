Musical Theatre of Anthem Will Present CINDERELLA KIDS in February

Musical Theatre of Anthem (MTA) announces their upcoming production of Cinderella KIDS. The timeless fairytale meets the magic of Disney in this adaptation of the treasured animated film. Poor Cinderella is endlessly mistreated by her wicked stepmother and stepsisters and denied a chance to go to the royal ball. A little help from her mice friends and a touch of magic from her Fairy Godmother send Cinderella to the ball to meet the Prince and fall in love! With a beautiful score including "A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes" and the classic "Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo," Cinderella KIDS will charm its way into your heart and remind you that dreams really can come true.

The talented cast, comprised of award-winners and nominees ages 6-10, presents the show FEBRUARY 17 - FEBRUARY 20, 2022, in Anthem. The award-winning production staff includes Co-Director/Choreographer Lyndsie Clymer, Co-Director/Co-Production Stage Manager Jessica Kishbaugh, Vocal Director Melissa Davis and Co-Production Stage Manager Sierra Litman.

Performances take place Thursday - Sunday at Musical Theatre of Anthem's performance space, located at 42201 N. 41st Drive, Suite B100, Anthem, AZ 85086. Thu. 2/17: 7 p.m. | Fri. 2/18: 7 p.m. | Sat. 2/19: 2:00 p.m., 4:30p.m. & 7:00p.m. | Sun. 2/20: 2 p.m. & 4:30 p.m.

Disney Cinderella KIDS is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI.

Musical Theatre of Anthem (MTA) is an award-winning, non-profit theater company located in Anthem, Arizona. The mission of MTA is to develop youth and adults within the field of performing arts while enhancing their intrinsic creativity and brokering their vast talents. MTA trains and educates youth so that they can become the artists, patrons, and leaders of tomorrow while providing opportunities to adults that empower them and foster their creativity. MTA's principles include casting all who audition in select productions, presenting high quality shows that everyone can enjoy, and providing a positive environment where performers can practice teamwork and communication skills while experiencing the pride of accomplishment.