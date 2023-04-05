MusicaNova Orchestra Performs, Youth Orchestra of ï»¿Harmony Project Phoenix, Hermosillo Children's Choir Partner for MÃšSICA SIN FRONTERAS

Enjoy the music of Latin American composers in the latest MusicaNova Orchestra-Harmony Project Phoenix collaboration, MÃšSICA SIN FRONTERAS on May 6 and 7. The May 6 concert will be at 7 p.m. at South Mountain Community College, 7050 S. 24th St. The May 7 concert is scheduled for 3 p.m. at Central Methodist Church, 1875 N. Central Ave.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door or in advance via musicanovaaz.org. Proceeds will help defray travel expenses for the Hermosillo Children's Choir and fund scholarships for Harmony Project, Phoenix.

The concerts will feature three works by Arturo Marquez, the Sonoran-born Mexican composer, as well as pieces by Reynaldo Hanh of Venezuela, Astor Piazzola of Argentina, Oscar Lorenzo Fernandez of Brazil and Manuel De Falla of Spain.

MusicaNova, taking the stage in the first half of the concert, will perform Hahn's 1910 ballet La Fete Chez Therese, the Tango and Ritual Fire Dance from de Falla's El Amor Brujo (1914-1925), and Marquez's most popular piece, Danzon No. 2 (1994).

The two orchestras will then combine forces in the second half, playing Piazzola's Libertango (1974), Fernandez's Batuque (1930) and Marquez's Conga del Fuego (2005).

For the finale, the orchestras will be joined by Coro Infantil de Hermosillo for Marquez's Alas (a Malala). The 2013 composition is dedicated to Malala Yousafzai, a Pakistani activist who fought for education as a fundamental right of children and young people. She was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014.

For more information on MusicaNova Orchestra, its concerts, and its work in the community, visit musicanovaaz.org.