MusicaNova Orchestra Performs CONTRASTS FOR STRINGS, March 5

MusicaNova Orchestra announces CONTRAST FOR STRINGS, a concert highlighting the power of stringed instruments. From violin and viola to cello and double bass, MusicaNova's string orchestra performs a lush program from such composers as Samuel Barber, Georg Philipp Telemann, Edvard Grieg to illustrate how these instruments create emotion, evoke moods as well as express the sounds of different cultures, such as Indonesian, Turkish and Norwegian.

CONTRAST FOR STRINGS will be held on March 5 at 2 pm at the Musical Instrument Museum, 4725 E. Mayo Blvd. Tickets are $38.50 and $33.50 and are on sale at mim.org.

Experience how the conservative Purcell and the rule-breaking Farina take entirely different approaches. Marvel at how Barber and Andriessen can start with the same mood and go in diametrically opposite directions. Hear how Telemann, Grieg and Cohen bring the sounds of traditional cultures to a classical string orchestra with fascinating results.

Repertoire for CONTRAST FOR STRINGS includes Samuel Barber, Adagio for Strings, Louis Andriessen, excerpt from Symphony for Open Strings, Henry Purcell, Chaconne in G minor, Carlo Farina, Capriccio Stravagante, Georg Philipp Telemann, "Mezzetin en Turc" from Overture Burlesque, Edvard Grieg, "Norwegian Melody" and Graham Cohen, Gamelan Suite for String Orchestra.

For more information on MusicaNova Orchestra, its concerts, and its work in the community, visit musicanovaaz.org.