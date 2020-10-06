MET Presents First Virtual Production THE LARAMIE PROJECT

On October 6th, Mesa Encore Theatre launches its first virtual production, 'The Laramie Project'.

Produced in partnership with Virtual Theater Lab, this production is opens on the 22nd anniversary of the beating and torture of Matthew Shepard. If you are unfamiliar with the origins of this show, all you have to do is Google the name "Matthew Shepard". You will quickly learn about his grizzly murder, which is one of the most widely publicized hate crimes our nation has ever seen.

Finding a show that would translate from the stage to a virtual environment was a challenge. Luckily, we found the perfect production in 'The Laramie Project'. The production is based on hundreds of interviews with people directly involved with the case and the town of Laramie, Wyoming where this horrible act was committed. The play is usually performed with around 8 actors playing MANY different roles. MET was granted permission from the publisher to film individual segments and we were able to edit this production and present it as a documentary. This allowed us to showcase over 40 performers from around the valley.

'The Laramie Project' is an extremely compelling drama, which has themes and events that are still relevant today. There are some truly knock-out performances in this play and the two-and-a-half hour production really comes across as an engaging experience, comparable to a murder documentary that you might watch on Netflix.In all honesty, MET will be hitting a tough stretch coming up, and this may be one of the only chances we have to produce content in 2020. Any support you can give is always appreciated. This production is available for On-Demand viewing for $15, and you have 48 hours to complete the viewing once you start watching it. It is available starting today and you have until October 12th to purchase. Click the button below to purchase tickets and let us know if you have any questions.

Buy Tickets Now

