Kristin Chenoweth to Perform Concert at Fox Tucson Theatre

Kristin Chenoweth is set to appear at the Fox Tucson Theatre with her "For the Girls" album tour on January 30th at 7pm. The show, now titled "An Evening with Kristin Chenoweth," was originally performed on Broadway at the Nederlander Theatre from November 8th through November 17th back in 2019. According to an interview with tucson.com, it will be Chenoweth's second time performing in Tucson, her first being in 2019 with the Tucson Symphony Orchestra. Tickets can be purchased here.

The "For the Girls" show hits such as "For Good," "Art is Calling for Me," "I am Woman," "The Way We Were," and "Popular," among many other recognizable songs. Chenoweth will perform a duet of Tucson-born Linda Ronstadt's "Desperado" with her fiancee and background singer/country guitarist, Josh Bryant to honor the city she will be performing in.

Chenoweth told Tucson.com that she's prepared some comedic songs and bits to make sure her show remains "full of hope because that's what we need. That's what I need right now so I'm imagining that's what everyone wants." She also described her return to performing after taking a break due to the pandemic. She performed to a sold-out theatre in Park City, Utah, stating, "I walked out there, and I heard the downbeat on the music, and I didn't expect the audience to stand. It was beautiful."

Photo Credits: Jennifer Broski