HOORAY FOR HOLLYWOOD: A NEW YEAR'S EVE CELEBRATION Announced At Chandler Center

Chandler Center for the Arts has announced its New Year's Eve Celebration, HOORAY FOR HOLLYWOOD, December 31 at 8:00 pm on the Steena Murray Mainstage, 250 N. Arizona Ave.

Cast members Kaitlynn Bluth, Kristen Drathman, Thomas Strawser and Rob Watson will perform a revue-styled concert featuring song and dance from Hollywood's classic films including such favorites as The Wizard of Oz, Singin' in the Rain, Grease, A Star is Born, Mary Poppins, Breakfast at Tiffany's, and select Disney classics. HOORAY FOR HOLLYWOOD is directed by M. Seth Reines, with musical direction by J. R. McAlexander and choreography by Kaitlynn Bluth.

﻿Join in the festivities surrounding the concert, including New Year's Eve party favors and noisemakers, themed photo booth, a champagne toast and balloon drop.

Tickets for HOORAY FOR HOLLYWOOD are $28, $38 and $48 and are on sale at chandlercenter.org or by calling 480-782-2680.

ABOUT CHANDLER CENTER FOR THE ARTS

The Chandler Center for the Arts is an engaging, welcoming, innovative space serving a diverse community. Located in the vibrant center of Downtown Chandler, it is a continually evolving location using creativity and inspiration to bring people together through performances and exhibitions. Chandler Center for the Arts presents a full calendar of performances and exhibitions, from blockbuster international performers to emerging local artists. For more information about programs, performances and exhibitions, visit chandlercenter.org.

