Great Arizona Puppet Theatre to Host Eventful St. Patrick's Day Weekend

From March 18th through March 20th, Special Guest Artist Mesner Puppet Theater is set to present "RINGO'S SING-ALONG ROAD TRIP". Join travelin' John Paul George (puppeteer Mike Horner) and his singing dog Ringo on an interactive, musical road trip. Audiences are encouraged to sing, clap, and stomp along as the duo performs such favorites as "B-I-N-G-O," "Wheels on the Bus," and "Do Your Ears Hang Low?" They're joined by...a dancing chicken! This program is recommended for ages 3 and up.



From Friday, March 18 to Saturday, March 19, the Great Arizona Puppet Theatre will host the

GET LUCKY PUPPET SLAM. Bust out your shamrocks, don your best green outfit, and join us for the "Get Lucky" Puppet Slam. Lucky you, the Slam features a rainbow of acts ready to entertain you including Dan Dan the Puppet Man, Tommy Cannon, Lisa Pirro, musical guest Scott Gesser, special guest artist Mike Horner of Mesner Puppet Theater, and more -- plus hosts Daisy and Jingles! Two big nights of fabulous puppet shows for grownups! ADULTS ONLY, ages 18+. ADVANCE TICKET PURCHASE IS REQUIRED, $15 per person. 8:00pm both nights.



Showtimes (unless otherwise noted) are Fridays at 10am, Saturdays at 10am & 2pm, and Sundays at 2pm (subject to change; please contact the theater to confirm). Tickets are $12 for adults (ages 13+), and $8 for children (0-12). Call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 to pay or visit https://greatarizonapuppettheater.thundertix.com/ . Masks are required for everyone ages 3 and up; please visit our website at www.azpuppets.org for our current COVID safety guidelines and requirements before your visit.



The Great Arizona Puppet Theater is located at 302 W. Latham St. in Phoenix. Please call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 for reservations, directions, and additional information; also, visit the theater online at www.azpuppets.org