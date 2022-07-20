Fountain Hills Theater Presents SOLITARY CONFINEMENT Next Month

Fountain Hills Theater has annnounced that, for their upcoming production, the multiple Tony and Edgar award-winning author of Solitary Confinement, Rupert Holmes (The Mystery of Edwin Drood, Curtains, Say Goodnight Gracie) will be updating his already clever thriller exclusively for FHT. When the theatre first contacted Mr. Holmes for the rights to produce his extremely unique play, he conveyed to them that he'd long wanted to revise his script for the present day. Fountain Hills Theater is the first theater to present Mr. Holmes' 2022 adaptation of his Broadway comedy/thriller.

When eccentric billionaire Richard Jannings discovers that someone is trying to murder him in his high rise, security-controlled penthouse, it becomes a deadly game of cat and mouse between the paranoid Jannings and the mysterious would-be assassin. This wildly unique murder mystery by Rupert Holmes (Say Goodnight, Gracie, Curtains and The Mystery of Edwin Drood) becomes a thrilling and funny whodunit. The brilliance of this story will challenge your imagination and powers of deduction - every time you think you've figured out the story, it twists and turns, upending your perceptions and reshaping Jannings' fate.

In addition to Solitary Confinement, the play's author, Rupert Holmes is best known for penning many popular songs recorded by Barbra Streisand and others and broke into the popular music scene with his performance of Escape (The Pina Colada Song). Holmes is the first person in theatrical history to singly win Tony awards as a playwright, a lyricist, and a composer. He has won identical honors from the New York Drama Desk, with a fourth award in their additional category for his orchestrations. His works for Broadway include The Mystery of Edwin Drood, which won the Tony award for Best Musical and had a critically-acclaimed Broadway revival by the Roundabout Theatre Company in 2012-2013. His script for Curtains, with a score by the legendary team of Kander and Ebb, won Holmes an additional Drama Desk award for Best Book while receiving two further Tony nominations for Book and Lyrics.

Solitary Confinement is directed by David Barker and stars Edward Allesandro, Art Calvin, Carl Huffman, Jane Rollins, Samuel Tate and Ben Tyler. Solitary Confinement is presented through Special Arrangement with Rupert Holmes and The Holmes Line of Music, LLC.

Solitary Confinement will play Aug. 19 through Sept. 4, 2022. Performances are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30PM and Sundays at 2PM. Individual tickets are $35.00 for adults and $18.00 for youth 17 and under. Senior, Veteran, Group and Youth/Student discounts are available. All performances are at Fountain Hills Theater on its Mainstage at 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd. (The Corner of Saguaro and Rand). Tickets are available through the Theater Box Office at (480) 837-9661 x3 or by visiting fhtaz.org. Box Office Hours are 10:00AM-5:00 PM Tuesday through Saturday. For additional information not contained in this press release, please call Fountain Hills Theater Artistic Director, Peter J. Hill at (480) 837-9661 EXT. 7.



