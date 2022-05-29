Fountain Hills Theater Announces 2022-2023 Season

Fountain Hills Theater announces their 2022-23 season. What has 20 Tony Awards, 27 Drama Desk Awards, a Pulitzer Prize and sings and dances? The Fountain Hills Theater's 2022-23 season! In the most exciting, creative season in years, Artistic Director Peter J. Hill and Youth Theater Artistic Director Ross Collins have selected a spectacular season that features the single most award-winning series of plays and musicals ever presented by one theater in the history of the Valley of the Sun!

Don't miss a single show because ... FHT is the place to be. Season ticket packages offer savings, AND offer the flexibility of using your tickets for whatever show (s) you choose! Use them all for one show...or use them throughout the season. Tickets on sale now!

2022-23 Mainstage/Mainstage Too Season

Solitary Confinement Aug 19 - Sept. 4, 2022

Victor/Victoria Sept. 9 -25, 2022

Gaslight Oct. 14- 30, 2022

Angry Housewives Nov. 4 - 20, 2022

The Quiltmaker's Gift Dec. 2 - 18, 2022

Misery Jan. 6 - 22, 2023

Disney's Beauty and the Beast Jan. 27 -Feb. 12, 2023

Angels in America Mar. 3 - 19, 2023

Scapin March 24 - April 9, 2023

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time April 28-May 14, 2023 The Great American Trailer Park Musical May 19 - June 4, 2023

2021-22 Youth Theater Season

Disney's Newsies Sept 30 - Oct. 9. 2022

The Quiltmaker's Gift Dec. 2 - 18, 2022

Mumblety-Peg Feb. 17 - 26, 2023

Les Misérables April 14 - 23, 2023

Disney's The Lion King, Kids June 9 - 18, 2023





2022-23 MAINSTAGE/MAINSTAGE TOO SEASON

SOLITARY CONFINEMENT (Aug. 19 - Sept. 4, 2022)

When eccentric billionaire Richard Jennings discovers that someone is trying to murder him in his high rise, security-controlled penthouse, it becomes a deadly game of cat and mouse between th paranoid Jennings and the mysterious would-be assassin. With only a single performer on stage, this wildly unique murder mystery by Rupert Holmes (Say Goodnight, Gracie, Curtains and The Mystery of Edwin Drood) becomes a thrilling and funny one-man who-dun-it.

VICTOR/VICTORIA (Sept 9 - 25, 2022)

In jazz-age Paris, singer Victoria Grant struggles to make ends meet. With some help from her flamboyant friend Toddy, Victoria ultimately achieves stardom by masquerading as a man, "Count Victor Grazinski," who performs as a female impersonator. When macho businessman King Marchan develops feelings for "Victor" and Victoria reciprocates, comic hijinks ensue. Musical numbers include "Le Jazz Hot," "You and Me," "Paris By Night" and "Crazy World."

GASLIGHT (Oct 14 - 30, 2022)

Bella Manningham thinks she might be going crazy. In the evenings, she hears strange sounds and the gas lights dim for no apparent reason. But is she losing her grip on reason, or is it being loosened for her? Patrick Hamilton's 1938 play gave us the word we now use for an insidious form of mental abuse. Gaslight is a gripping thriller: will the gaslight have its intended, murderous, effect?

ANGRY HOUSEWIVES (Nov. 4 - 20, 2022)

A delightful, not for the kiddies, musical about four wives and girlfriends who are sick of living in the shadows of their husbands, sons, and exes. They decide to drop their responsibilities for one week to make some money in a no-holds-barred, punk rock battle of the bands. For Carol, the extra cash means she can keep her car after her spouse's death. For Jetta, it means not having to rely on her man-child husband. And for Bev and Wendi, hey, who couldn't use a little extra cash in tough economic times? *Rated PG-13 for language. Recommended for ages 16+

THE QUILTMAKER'S GIFT (Dec. 2 - 18, 2022)

A mysterious old woman lives in the misty mountains, making beautiful quilts for the poor. Meanwhile, the greedy king is desperate to find happiness, assuming it will come from one of the many presents he has demanded from his subjects. When the old woman refuses to give the king a quilt, she starts him on a journey of self-discovery that takes them both on a whimsical adventure.

MISERY (Jan. 6-22, 2023)

Successful romance novelist Paul Sheldon, is rescued from a car crash by his "Number One Fan," Annie Wilkes, and wakes up captive in her secluded home. While Paul is convalescing, Annie reads the manuscript to his newest novel and becomes enraged when she discovers the author has killed off her favorite character, Misery Chastain. Annie forces Paul to write a new "Misery" novel, and he quickly realizes Annie has no intention of letting him go anywhere. The irate Annie has Paul writing as if his life depends on it, and it does. *Rated PG-13 for violence and language. Recommended for ages 16+.

DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST (Jan 27- Feb. 12, 2023)

This fun and family friendly musical, adapted from the original Disney film, brings to life the timeless story of a selfish and hot-tempered prince who is turned into a hideous monster and must win the affection of a beautiful, young girl in order to regain his humanity. This musical 's classic score includes "Be Our Guest", "If I Can't Love Her" and the title song "Beauty and the Beast" and many more. The exuberant musical offers humor, romance, and excitement for all ages.

ANGELS IN AMERICA (Mar. 3 - 19, 2023)

Winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 1993, Angels in America shows us America in the mid-1980s. In the midst of the AIDS crisis and a conservative Reagan administration, New Yorkers grapple with life and death, love and sex, heaven and hell. ​Angels in America is an epic drama that has deservedly earned awards for its portrayal of contemporary America--its mixture of brutal reality and miraculous fantasy, its tragedy and comedy, cruelties and compassions. *Rated R for sexual situations, adult content and language. Recommended for ages 18+.

SCAPIN (Mar. 24- Apr. 9, 2023)

In this wild physical comedy, the crafty servant Scapin, jumps into the story as he first promises to help in affairs of his neighbor's son, Octave, then to aid in those of his own charge, Leander. Both young men have fallen in love with unlikely, and penniless beauties, and both need money to help solve their dilemmas. Scapin knows a good ruse will always win the day and he drafts Sylvestre, Octave's servant, into his schemes. Brimming with zany characters and improvisation, this play is an uproarious romp of hugely theatrical proportions.





THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME (Apr. 28- May 14, 2023)

15-year-old Christopher is exceptional at mathematics but ill-equipped to interpret everyday life. He has never ventured alone beyond the end of his road, he detests being touched, and he distrusts strangers. Now Christopher stands beside his neighbor's dead dog. Finding himself under suspicion, Christopher is determined to solve who murdered Wellington.

THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL (May 19- June 4, 2023)

There's a new tenant at Armadillo Acres-and she's wreaking havoc all over Florida's most exclusive trailer park. When Pippi, the stripper on the run, comes between the Dr. Phil-loving, agoraphobic Jeannie and her tollbooth collector husband-the storms begin to brew. Just a typical All-American musical odyssey through agoraphobia, adultery, hysterical pregnancy, strippers, electric chairs, flan, road kill, toll collecting, spray cheese, guns and disco. *Rated PG-13 for language and adult content. Recommended for ages 14+.

2022-23 YOUTH THEATER SEASON

DISNEY'S NEWSIES (Sept. 30 - Oct. 9, 2022)

Jack Kelly is a newsboy and leader of a band of "newsies." When publishers raise prices at the newsboys' expense, Jack rallies newsies to strike against the unfair conditions and fight for what's right! *Parental Guidance suggested.

MUMBLETY-PEG (Feb. 17 - 26, 2023)

An original musical drama that tells the story of a young man in crisis. The issues of teen depression and suicide are at the heart of this play. As well as the positive impact each of us can have on another's life. *Parental Guidance Suggested.

LES MISÉRABLES - School Edition (April 14 - 23, 2023)

Set against the backdrop of 19th-century France and the aftermath of the French Revolution, this timeless story of intertwined destinies reveals the power of compassion and the quiet evil of indifference to human suffering. *Parental Guidance

DISNEY'S THE LION KING, KIDS (June 9 -18,2023

The African savannah comes to life with Simba, Rafiki and an unforgettable cast of characters as they journey from Pride Rock to the jungle... and back again, in this inspiring, coming-of-age tale.





All performances at Fountain Hills 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd. Fountain Hills AZ 85268. Call 480-837-9661 x3 or visit https://fhtaz.org.