Desert Stages Theatre Presents ANNIE

Desert Stages Theatre (DST) announces the opening of the Tony award-winning and family favorite musical, "Annie" on Saturday, November 22 at Scottsdale Fashion Square. "Annie" is based on Harold Gray's 1920's popular comic strip "Little Orphan Annie."

With equal measures of pluck and positivity, little orphan Annie charms everyone's hearts, despite a next-to-nothing start in 1930s New York City. She is determined to find the parents who abandoned her years ago on the doorstep of a New York City orphanage that is run by the embittered Miss Hannigan. With the help of the other girls in the orphanage, Annie escapes to the wondrous world of NYC. In adventure after adventure, Annie foils Miss Hannigan's evil machinations and even befriends President Franklin Roosevelt. She finds a new home and family with billionaire Oliver Warbucks, his personal secretary, Grace Farrell, and a lovable mutt named Sandy.

This Desert Stages Theatre production is being directed by Gary Crumm with music by Charles Strouse, lyrics by Martin Charnin and accompanied by the book by Thomas Meehan. Gary Grumm also directed the Broadway hit Disaster! at DST earlier this year.

Performances will run from November 22 through December 22, 2019 with shows every Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays at 2:00 p.m.

To purchase tickets to the shows, visit DesertStages.org or call the box office at 480-483-1664. For more information on Scottsdale Desert Stages Theatre events, performances, productions, children's camps and more, visit DesertStages.org. Annie is sponsored in part by Desert Diamond Casino.





