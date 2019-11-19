Desert Stages Presents The Humorous Holiday Classic A CHRISTMAS STORY

Desert Stages Theatre (DST) announces the opening of the comedic holiday tale, "A Christmas Story the Play" on Saturday, November 29 at Scottsdale Fashion Square. This production is based on the classic American 1983 motion picture of the same title, written by Jean Shepherd, Leigh Brown and Bob Clark as well as Jean Shepherd's novel "In God We Trust, All Others Pay Cash."

Humorist Jean Shepherd's memoir of growing up in the midwest in the 1940s follows 9-year-old Ralphie Parker in his quest to get a genuine Red Ryder BB gun under the tree for Christmas. Ralphie pleads his case before his mother, his teacher and even Santa Claus himself only to receive the consistent response, "You'll shoot your eye out!" All of the elements from the beloved motion picture are here, including the family's temperamental exploding furnace, Scut Farkas, the school bully, the boys' experiment with a wet tongue on a cold lamppost, the Little Orphan Annie decoder pin, Ralphie's father winning a lamp shaped like a woman's leg in a net stocking, Ralphie's fantasy scenarios and more.

This Desert Stages Theatre production is being directed by Chris Chávez who recently directed the successful show "Chicago (High School Edition)" in Cullity Hall this past fall.

Performances will run from November 29 through December 22 with shows every Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:00 p.m. with additional show times December 7 at 2:00 p.m and December 17-19 at 7:30 p.m..

To purchase tickets to the shows, visit DesertStages.org or call the box office at 480-483-1664.

For more information on Scottsdale Desert Stages Theatre events, performances, productions, children's camps and more, visit DesertStages.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Phoenix Stories

More Hot Stories For You