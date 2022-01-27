Desert Roots Craft Beer & Music Festival Announced At Scarizona Festival Grounds

Following the success of the Summer Roots festival that brought reggae and surf rock entertainment to SoCal last summer, Brew Ha Ha Productions has expanded the event with the announcement of Desert Roots - a new music and craft beer festival coming to Arizona this spring. Desert Roots Craft Beer & Music Festival will take place on Sunday, March 20 at Scarizona Festival Grounds in Mesa, AZ.

The all-ages event will feature music from Cypress Hill, Common Kings, Katastro, Fortunate Youth, Arise Roots, Bikini Trill, and The Irie. There will also be craft beer tastings available (with purchase of a tasting ticket) until 3:00 PM for those 21+.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 28 at 10:00 AM PT at www.DesertRoots.com. General Admission tickets start at $49 and VIP tickets start at $125 (both plus fees). Craft beer tasting tickets are available as an add-on for $10.

Festival producer / creator Cameron Collins of Brew Ha Ha Productions said, "Desert Roots is going to be incredible. We started with Summer Roots last year and it was such a success, we've decided to take this show on the road! Cypress Hill, Common Kings, Katastro, Fortunate Youth? Are you kidding me? The whole lineup is absolute fire and I can't wait to kick off the 2022 festival season in the desert with everyone!"

For those who purchase a craft beer tasting ticket, the event will feature up to three hours of craft beer tasting showcasing an impressive selection of craft beers, including some of the region's best. Participating craft breweries will be announced in the coming weeks. Attendees can also enjoy food for purchase from local food trucks and vendors, with vegan options available.

Desert Roots hours are 1:00 PM - 8:00 PM for General Admission ticket holders and Noon - 8:00 PM for VIP. Both General Admission and VIP tickets provide access to music performances. VIP tickets also offer access to designated areas with shade, upgraded restrooms, and a VIP Bar.

Brew Ha Ha Productions (BHHP) is the nation's most successful and respected craft beer and music festival producer, known for their diverse, award-winning beer-centric events and music festivals across the United States, including Punk In Drublic Craft Beer & Music Festival; Silverado Showdown; Summer Roots; Punk In The Park; Sabroso Taco, Craft Beer & Music Festival; Driftwood Country, Craft Beer & BBQ Festival; BHHP's flagship OC Brew Ha Ha; Brew Hee Haw at the OC Fair; Brew Ho Ho Holiday Ale Festival; OC Boo Ha Ha Haunted Oktoberfest and more.

Desert Roots is produced by BHHP in collaboration with Arizona promoter Nancy Stevens. Scarizona is located at 1901 N Alma School Rd, Mesa, AZ, just outside Phoenix.

As always, the health and safety of festival patrons is of utmost importance. The festival producers are working with local health authorities to ensure that the event is safe and in compliance with all local regulations.

The festival producers encourage attendees to drink responsibly.

For more information on Desert Roots Craft Beer & Music Festival visit www.DesertRoots.com.