Review: THE ADDAMS FAMILY at Saguaro City Music Theatre

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THE ADDAMS FAMILY at Saguaro City Music Theatre is a deliciously kooky and quirky delight. As we discuss this production, I would like to note that THE ADDAMS FAMILY is the work product of a three-week inclusive summer camp for kids, with adult professionals playing principal roles. Due to the unique nature of this production, I will also be reviewing in a unique style. Observations on adult professional performances will be reviewed traditionally, as they would be in any professional production. Commentary on kid performances will be done within an educational context, with the exception of kid principal roles. This is Sagauro City's fourth inclusive summer camp and show. The company now manages the Berger Performing Arts Center, where performances take place. Their presence in the community is more defined at this point, with all five performances being sold out. Audiences understand who Saguaro City is now, and they also have a killer professional mainstage season on the way.

While THE ADDAMS FAMILY is a summer camp production, it is directed professionally by Tucson favorite Chris Will. Associate direction was provided by the always excellent Drew Humphrey. I was pleasantly surprised that much of the material was left intact, with this being a shorter version of the show. And Saguaro City didn't skimp on the dark material. This was definitely a PG, compared to their usual G-rated content. The audience was receptive to the theme and tone. It is no small feat to stage a grand scale production featuring 68 kids. Spacing and staging allowed for accommodation of all campers and gave them roles to play. This time around, there was a distinct focus on the principals, but the kid ensemble did great work telling the story and the directors gave them plenty of cartoony characters to play. Pacing wise, the play does not drag. It is a tight 90 minutes with intermission. I found it to be highly entertaining. In particular the pretend torture sequence with Wednesday and Pugsley brought some laughs. THE ADDAMS FAMILY is a dark comedy told in macabre fashion, so the family living in the haunted house is never to be taken too seriously.

Dena DiGiacinto gives actors enthralling choreography onstage, including a tango at one point. Thanks to her guidance, everyone onstage moves well. Jamie Reed, as music director and piano conductor, capably commands her five-piece ensemble. Any balance issues between band and singers were quickly adjusted. Saguaro City always does well with sound, with Matt Marcus at the helm. Down the road I would love to see Saguaro feature a larger orchestral ensemble, perhaps a 10-piece. I am sure this is on the horizon.

The scenic design by Kyle Dixon is appropriately Gothic with deathly shades of black and white and splashes of color when the story becomes more chaotic. Lighting design by Christopher Mason provided moments of punctuation amid quick flashes, especially during Morticia's announcement of "The Game." At times actors were not fully lit, but that also falls on the actor to find their light.

Speaking of actors, the assembly of talented performers shines in THE ADDAMS FAMILY. Chach Snook, a Tucson legend, is effortlessly charming as Gomez. His vocals are polished, with not an excessive amount of vibrato. He sings with a warm and controlled timbre indicative of a trained vocalist. As Gomez, Snook elicits much sympathy from the audience in his plight of keeping secrets from his wife Morticia. Laila Rose is fantastic as Morticia. Equal parts frightening and darkly comedic, Rose has brilliant stage presence and posture. For example, she strolls about the stage with confidence and does not over-emote. Her movements are measured and deliberate, which is key when playing Morticia. Her vocal work, particularly during "Just Around the Corner", is highly accomplished, with healthy vowel equalization and placement.

I found Ian Bramhill's Fester to be amusing and humorous. Bramhill's physicality seems well suited for Fester. I did feel his diction could be stronger, but was impressed by his improved vocals since ANNIE. Harrison Dodge brings a dash of physical comedy to his portrayal of Mal. I felt he could project a bit more but his performance was strong. Camille Beeson captivated the audience with her zany turn as Alice. I wanted to see more of her. She was nimble onstage and clearly having a great deal of fun. Her facial expressions and movement choices were very easy to read. Alex Murillo is an engaging presence as Lucas. Vocally he is expressive and well-trained.

The kid principal roles in THE ADDAMS FAMILY were top-notch. Penelope Paschke-Wood was the perfect choice for Wednesday. She is gleefully grim and does an outstanding job singing "Pulled." Kudos to Jamie Reed once again for getting such a great sound out of these kids and adults alike. Wood sings with a ringing sound and puts a healthy spin at the end of her belt. I was thrilled with her work and her characterization for Wednesday. It didn't feel like a caricature. Max Morgan is endearing as Pugsley, and plays the character with a sweet and sly demeanor.

The kids ensemble of Addams Ancestors is a veritable "Where's Waldo" of performers, with blink and you'll miss it sight gags that necessitate additional viewings. The production team had a lot to manage with 68 kids on board. And with the mission of this camp being to eliminate barriers between all kids and theatre, regardless of developmental, financial, or other obstacles...there was much work to be done. It was clear upon viewing that THE ADDAMS FAMILY gave every child a chance to shine regardless of age or ability level. I relish Saguaro City's decision to cast children as grandparents, which they have done previously. Daisy Williamson was a hoot as Grandma. All of the kids were eager to do their best and it showed. They were led by a capable team and produced a polished work product. THE ADDAMS FAMILY is another wonderful summer production at Saguaro City. It is like a rich slice of dark chocolate cake and leaves you feeling full afterwards in the best possible way. The show has now closed, so you will just have to return to the Berger if you wish to catch more of the company's offerings this coming season. For more information visit saguarocity.org. Photos: Maria Gawne

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