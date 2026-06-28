Feature: Samia Posadas Found More Than A National Award

🎭 NEW! Arizona Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Arizona & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Before the lights. Before the applause. Before one name was called, a circle of teenagers held hands beneath a Broadway stage.

Moments before the finalists emerged at this year's Jimmy Awards, fellow nominee (and eventual co-winner) Jake James asked if anyone wanted to hold hands before the platform lifted them toward the audience.

"Of course," Samia recalled.

Minutes later, the talented Tucson performer would hear her own name announced as the winner of the 2026 Jimmy Award for Best Performance by an Actress, one of the nation's highest honors for high school musical theatre performers. The 2026 Jimmy Awards took place on Monday, June 22, at Broadway's Minskoff Theatre, hosted by SNL alum Bowen Yang.

After spending nearly an hour talking with Samia, however, I realized the image that stayed with me wasn't the trophy or the oversized $25,000 check.

It was the choice to hold hands before anyone knew who would win, and a moment that made more sense the longer we talked.

Her story began long before Broadway.

As a third grader, Samia stepped into Beauty and the Beast Jr. as a villager. What started as an elementary school musical quickly became something much more meaningful.

"I found a community. I found friends," she said.

Theater helped pull her out of her shell during some of the most formative years of her life.

She wasn't always convinced the stage would define her future. As a freshman, she imagined herself becoming a sports broadcaster.

She recalled thinking, "You're going to see me on ESPN."

It wasn't until she returned to the Jimmy Awards year after year that she realized theater, not sports, was where she belonged.

Then, just two weeks into her freshman year at Salpointe Catholic High School, her father died.

Already trying to figure out who she wanted to become, Samia suddenly found herself navigating grief at an age when most teenagers are simply trying to survive high school.

Theater became the place she kept returning to.

She credits teacher and director Ericka Quintero with recognizing something in her before she fully recognized it herself. Despite knowing little about the freshman who had just walked into auditions, Quintero cast her as Elle Woods in Legally Blonde.

"She had no idea who I was as a performer, or even on a very deep level as a human," Samia said. "She took a crazy chance on this random freshman."

Over the next four years, that leap of faith became one of the defining relationships of her young life.

"She's been my shoulder to cry on for things onstage and offstage," Samia said. "She's always in my corner."

The Jimmy Awards became another place where she felt she belonged.

This year's program marked Samia's third appearance in the national competition. Despite her growing recognition, she admitted she arrived wondering whether she might feel isolated.

Instead, she was "pleasantly surprised" by how quickly she "found my people."

"We were truly just one united company," she said. "A part of me was truly brought to life. There was a new flame ignited within me."

The atmosphere surprised her.

"We're all there with the same love for theater, the same passion, the same want to make this show the best that it can be. Although it is technically a competition, it really doesn't feel like it...I feel nothing but pure inspiration and awe and admiration for all of my fellow nominees."

As the daughter of a Filipino mother and a family deeply connected to the Philippines, Samia hopes other young Filipino performers recognize that they belong in those rooms as well.

"It's really important to stay true to yourself and be proud of who you are," she said. "Sometimes it's really difficult not to people-please and guess what you think the judges or the audience wants. Embrace your uniqueness."

It is advice she continues to learn.

During preliminary auditions at this year's Jimmy Awards, Samia walked offstage frustrated with her own performance. Later, a friend offered a reminder that has stayed with her ever since.

"You have nothing to prove, only to share."

The Jimmy Award-winning performance came from "Where Am I Now?" from Lysistrata Jones. Samia said she returned to the song because its central question reflected where she found herself in life.

"I don't know where my life is going," she admitted. "But I think there is a lot of power in following your dreams."

This fall, the 18-year-old will begin pursuing a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Musical Theatre at the University of Southern California. She hopes to join a national tour and, eventually, make her way to Broadway while continuing to grow as both an artist and an educator.

After an hour of conversation, though, the image that stays with me still isn't the award.

It's that circle beneath the stage.

Before Broadway celebrated one young woman, a group of teenagers reached for one another's hands.

As she steps onto her next stage, she isn't walking out alone.

For more information, visit: www.https://www.jimmyawards.com/