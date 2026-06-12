Video: DEAR EVAN HANSEN Trailer Debuts for The Phoenix Theatre Company Production

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The Phoenix Theatre Company has posted a new trailer for its current production of DEAR EVAN HANSEN, offering audiences a preview of the Tony Award-winning musical now playing in the Hormel Theatre. The clip gives a glimpse into the production ahead of its closing date of August 2, 2026.

DEAR EVAN HANSEN follows a socially anxious teenager whose private letter becomes the catalyst for an unexpected web of connection, grief, and belonging. The musical features a book by Steven Levenson and a pop-rock score by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the team behind the Tony and Grammy Award-winning show that originally opened on Broadway in 2016 and went on to win six Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

The production runs through August 2, 2026, at the Hormel Theatre inside The Phoenix Theatre Company's facility in Phoenix, Arizona. Tickets are available at phoenixtheatre.com.

DEAR EVAN HANSEN has been active on regional stages this season. Other productions include runs at Arden Theatre Company in Philadelphia and Farmers Alley Theatre in Kalamazoo, Michigan, where it closes out the venue's 18th season.

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