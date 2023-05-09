DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS Opens At Arizona Broadway Theatre

Hilarity and hijinks unfold on stage in this musical based off the MGM film.

Beginning Friday, May 5, take a trip to the French Riviera, as two conmen battle for the heart-and the wallet-of an American heiress, in Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, based off the critically-acclaimed 1988 MGM film. Arizona Broadway Theatre's (ABT) production of this musical extravaganza is based on a book by Jeffrey Lane and will run until June 4.

Set in present times, ABT's production is directed by Clayton Phillips, who has led some of ABT's most Popular Productions including La Cage Aux Folles, Funny Girl and Mamma Mia! Sophisticated and suave with a good dash of mischief, this hysterical comedy features a delightfully jazzy score by David Yazbek (The Full Monty) Michael Ursua provides the musical direction for this production, with ABT credits that include 21 | 22 Season productions Happy Days and Chicago, as well as working alongside Clayton for La Cage Aux Folles.

The over-the-top characters are played by a cast of both familiar and new faces. Recently seen in ABT's productions of Monty Python's SPAMalot and MAME, Steve McCoy returns to the mainstage as Lawrence Jamieson, sharing a leading role with Nathan David Smith who is making his ABT debut from New York and playing Freddy Benson. The two conmen are joined by Kelsey Seaman, also debuting at ABT from New York, who plays the naive "American Soap Queen" Christine Colgate.

The cast of Dirty Rotten Scoundrels is largescale, with half of the performers making their ABT debut. The volume of new faces coming to ABT for this production epitomizes the strong workforce that Arizona Broadway Theatre has worked so hard to build, providing steady jobs and housing to performers. Throughout the year, ABT artistic directors head to New York City to run auditions for hundreds of actors and actresses from across the nation in order to create the highest caliber musical performances produced by a professional regional theatre.

As a dinner theatre, ABT provides a unique experience with the combination of dining and live entertainment. Prepare for a culinary journey and experience Chef David Young's special menu crafted specifically for Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, made from fresh ingredients of the highest quality with a wide range of options for all palettes and diets. Dinner & Show tickets include a choice between a soup and a salad, plus an entrée. The Mediterranean and French-inspired menu includes Moutarde Le Toupet Chicken Breast, a Grilled Salmon Tapenade Bowl and Halloumi Vegetable Skewers.

Guests can come for a delicious meal and a spectacular performance with a dinner & performance ticket, or simply enjoy one of ABT's specialty cocktails in the lobby before the production with a performance ticket. Dining prior to the show is available for the matinee or evening performances. Runtime: 2 hours and 30 minutes with one intermission. Tickets start at $79 (performance) and are available at the Box Office or at Click Here. Discounted Dinner and Show tickets are offered for groups of 12 and more and are available by calling 623.766.8400 ext. 0.




