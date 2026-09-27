Cosmos Theatre Arts Announces Staff Restructuring
During the restructure, Janet Bontrager will be serving as Interim Associate Director.
Cosmos Theatre Arts has announced that Executive Director Lisa Delight will be leaving her position with the organization as Cosmos undertakes a restructuring of its staff and operations. The decision comes as part of the Theatre's efforts to address current financial realities and create a more sustainable organizational structure for the future.
“We are sorry to see Ms. Delight go and are grateful for the time, energy, and dedication she has given to Cosmos Theatre Arts,” said the Cosmos Theatre Arts Board of Directors. “We wish her every success in her next venture and thank her for her contributions to our organization and our community.”
As a nonprofit arts organization, Cosmos Theatre Arts remains committed to responsible stewardship of its resources while continuing its mission of providing a welcoming home for theatre, performance, and the arts. The staff restructuring is intended to help strengthen the organization financially and position Cosmos for continued growth and service to the community.
During this transition, the Board of Directors will oversee the Theatre's operations and work to ensure continuity for upcoming productions, rentals, programs, and community partnerships. Board member Janet Bontrager will be serving as Interim Associate Director.
“We are grateful to our artists, patrons, volunteers, renters, donors, and community partners for their continued support,” the Board said. “We look forward to this next chapter for Cosmos Theatre Arts and to continuing to build a vibrant and sustainable future for the Theatre.”
Cosmos Theatre Arts is dedicated to supporting live theatre and the performing arts while providing a creative and welcoming space for artists, audiences, and the community.
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