Chandler Center For The Arts Hosts Showtime Sunday Matinee Series

Chandler Center for the Arts has announced its "Showtime Series," a Sunday matinee concert series of nostalgic music of different eras. The Showime Series is comprised of three concerts including Take It Easy - Songs of the '70s, Country Gals, and Dick Clark's Countdown to the 1950s and 1960s. Showtime Series Packages including all three concerts are on sale now for $54, $72 or $96. Packages can be purchased online at chandlercenter.org or by calling 480-782-2680.

Single tickets for individual concerts will go on sale November 20 for $24, $30 and $38. Showtime Series Package subscribers save nearly $20 over single ticket prices.

TAKE IT EASY- SONGS OF THE '70S

Sunday, January 21, 2024

3 PM

Journey back to the 1970s, a time when folk-rock from legendary bands like The Eagles and Fleetwood Mac echoed down the streets of L.A. and singers like Carly Simon and Linda Ronstadt were owning the airwaves. Revisit songs that are like old friends - “Running on Empty,” “Still the One,” and “Take it Easy.”

COUNTRY GALS

Sunday, February 18, 2024

3 PM

Celebrate the music of country music's greatest female performers from each era – Patsy Cline, Reba, Miranda Lambert and so many more. Starring three powerhouse vocalists who have performed all over the world – Victoria Fairclough, Monica Heuser and Emily Walter.

Dick Clark'S COUNTDOWN TO THE '50s & '60s

Sunday, April 7, 2024

﻿3 PM

Direct from New York City, rock out to the top hits of the 1950s and 1960s. Lace up your saddle shoes and slick back your hair for an afternoon filled with songs like “Donna,” Rock Around the Clock,” and more. Dick Clark's Countdown stars The Rave Ons!, featuring Trisha Ditsworth and Ryan Jaqru as Dick Clark.