BroadwayWorld Phoenix Awards; LEGALLY BLONDE, CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME, Starlight Community Theater & More Lead!

It's the final 3 weeks and we have the latest standings as of Monday, December 11th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Phoenix Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Phoenix Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Paul Yount - KINKY BOOTS - Paradise Valley Community College 12%

Christie Kerr - LEGALLY BLONDE - Marroney Theatre, presented by University of Arizona School of Theatre, Film & Television 11%

Haizy Kovac - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Starlight Community Theater 9%

Paul Pedersen & Cydney Trent - NEWSIES - TheaterWorks 8%

Angela Lavelle - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Banzerini House 8%

Cydney Trent - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - TheaterWorks 7%

Nathalie Velasquez - SECRET GARDEN - Desert Foothills Theater 6%

Gianluca Russo - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Mesa Encore Theatre 6%

Laurie Trygg - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - MCC Music Theatre 4%

Marisa Tuala - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble 3%

Elizabeth Broeder - ANTONY AND CLEOPATRA - Southwest Shakespeare Company 3%

Falin Taylor - OKLAHOMA! - Spotlight Theatre 3%

Gin Selfridge - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Fountain Hills Theatre 2%

Breona Conrad - DAMN YANKEES - Don Bluth Front Row 2%

Elizabeth Broeder - LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST - Southwest Shakespeare Company 2%

Paul Pedersen - MATILDA - TheaterWorks 2%

Nathanial shaw - CINDERELLA - The Phoenix Theatre Company 2%

Elyssa Blander - DROWSY CHAPERONE - Scottsdale Desert Stages 2%

Paul Pedersen - MARY POPPINS - TheaterWorks 1%

Ashley Bauer - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Mesa Encore Theatre 1%

Gianluca Russo - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Mesa Encore Theatre 1%

Tristin Miller & Melia Coury - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Almost Famous Theater Company 1%

Ashley Bauer - GUYS AND DOLLS - Zao Theatre 1%

Lyndsie Clymer - SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - Musical Theater of Anthem 1%

Laura Christian Brown - THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES - Zao Theatre 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Lindsay McDonald - LEGALLY BLONDE - Marroney Theatre, presented by University of Arizona School of Theatre, Film & Television 14%

Angela Lavelle - MARY POPPINS - Banzerini House 10%

Kelly Swope - ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Starlight Community Theater 10%

Heather Riddle - SECRET GARDEN - Desert Foothills Theater 9%

Shelby Maticic - NEWSIES - TheaterWorks 7%

Shayla Forero - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Limlight 5%

Sarah White & Theodore McEntire - THE ODD COUPLE, FEMALE VERSION - Mesa Encore Theatre 5%

Maci Hosler - ANTONY AND CLEOPATRA - Southwest Shakespeare Company 4%

Elizabeth Peterson - WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE'S LAND OF THE DEAD - TheaterWorks 4%

Whitney Tres & Kim Nolan - MATILDA - TheaterWorks 4%

Landis York - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Theater Works 3%

Kieara Kurtz-Williams & Gianluca Russo - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Mesa Encore Theatre 3%

Beau Heckman & Nathan Gayan - LOVE'S LABOR LOST - Southwest Shakespeare Company 3%

Heather Striebel - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Arizona Broadway Theatre 3%

Brianne Gobeski - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Zao Theatre 3%

Teresa Knudson - PRIVATE LIVES - Don Bluth Front Row 2%

Whitney Tres - MARY POPPINS - TheaterWorks 2%

Teresa Knudsen - DAMN YANKEES - Don Bluth Front Row 2%

Heather Riddle - A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Desert Foothills Theater 1%

Brianne Gobeski - BRIGHT STAR - Zao Theatre 1%

Shannon McCoy - 9 TO 5 - Mesa Encore Theatre 1%

Brianne Gobeski - FROST/NIXON - Zao Theatre 1%

Brianne Gobeski/Sarai Phillips - GUYS AND DOLLS - Zao Theatre 1%

Maci Hosler - KING LEAR - Southwest Shakespeare Company 0%



Best Dance Production

NEWSIES - TheaterWorks 45%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Mesa Encore Theatre 22%

DROWSY CHAPERONE - Scottsdale Desert Stages 11%

OKLAHOMA! - Spotlight Theatre 9%

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - Musical Theater of Anthem 6%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Almost Famous Theater Company 4%

HANDS ON A HARDBODY - Spotlight Theatre 3%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Christie Kerr - LEGALLY BLONDE - Marroney Theatre, presented by University of Arizona School of Theatre, Film & Television 11%

Allison Houston - LES MISERABLES - Places Productions 8%

Gabe Escudero - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble 7%

Megan Gardner - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Starlight Community Theater 7%

Taylor Moschetti - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Mesa Encore Theatre 7%

Danny Gurwin - HEAD OVER HEELS - Tornabene Theatre, presented by University of Arizona School of Theatre, Film & Television 6%

Sandi Carll - SECRET GARDEN - Desert Foothills Theater 6%

Chris Hamby - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - TheaterWorks 5%

Chris Hamby - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - TheaterWorks 4%

D. Scott Withers - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - MCC Music Theatre 4%

Pete Bish - AMERICAN IDIOT - SCP/Greasepaint 4%

Dan Ashlock - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Starlight Community Theater 4%

Don Bluth & Julia Moore - DAMN YANKEES - Don Bluth Front Row 4%

Michael Barnard - CINDERELLA - The Phoenix Theatre Company 3%

Kenny Grossman - ONCE - Spotlight Theatre 3%

Chris Hamby - MATILDA - TheaterWorks 3%

Alexis and Noah - MATILDA - Scottsdale Desert Stages 3%

Trisha Ditsworth - 9 TO 5 - Mesa Encore Theatre 2%

Kieara Kurtz-Williams - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Mesa Encore Theatre 2%

Chris Hamby - MARY POPPINS - TheaterWorks 2%

Tristin Miller & Morgan Goldberg - FREAKY FRIDAY - Almost Famous Theater Company 1%

Ken Urso - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Arizona Broadway Theatre 1%

Dan Ashlock - XANADU - Starlight Community Theater 1%

Mickey Bryce - BRIGHT STAR - Zao Theatre 1%

Kimberly Woods - A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Desert Foothills Theater 0%



Best Direction Of A Play

George Canady - CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Starlight Community Theater 15%

Wolfe Bowart - ONE TWIG AT A TIME - Scoundrel & Scamp Theatre 10%

Angela Lavelle - BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER - Banzerini House 9%

Chris Hamby - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - TheaterWorks 8%

Sarah White - THE ODD COUPLE, FEMALE VERSION - Mesa Encore Theatre 7%

Gabe Escudero - NOISES OFF - Mesa Encore Theatre 5%

Debra Ann Byrd & Tina Packer - ANTONY & CLEOPATRA - Southwest Shakespeare Company 4%

Virginia Olivieri - 5 LESBIANS EATING A QUICHE - TheaterWorks 4%

Ricky Araiza - WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE'S LAND OF THE DEAD - TheaterWorks 3%

Chelsea Anderson - MISERY - Fountain Hills Theatre 3%

Chris Chavez - LA RUTA - Stray Cat Theatre 3%

Virginia Olivieri - FROST/NIXON - Zao Theatre 3%

Judy Rollings - AGNES OF GOD - Theatre Artists Studio 2%

Dan Ashlock - SIDEKICKED - Scottsdale Desert Stages 2%

Diedra Celeste-Miranda - ON GOLDEN POND - Don Bluth Front Row 2%

Ingrid Sonnichsen - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Southwest Shakespeare Company 2%

Amber Ryan - LOST GIRL - Stage Left Productions 2%

Bob Taylor - BLEACHER BUMS - Scottsdale Desert Stages 2%

Amber Ryan - 26 PEBBLES - Stage Left Productions 2%

Chris Chavez - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Fountain Hills Theatre 2%

Kelly Swope - ISLAND OF DR LIBRIS - Starlight Community Theater 2%

Don Bluth - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Don Bluth Front Row 1%

D. Wesley Spencer - MOUSETRAP - Scottsdale Desert Stages 1%

Amber Ryan - DIARY OF A WALLFLOWER - Stage Left Productions 1%

Don Bluth - PRIVATE LIVES - Don Bluth Front Row 1%



Best Ensemble

NEWSIES - TheaterWorks 13%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Mesa Encore Theatre 7%

LES MISERABLES - Places Productions 7%

VAUD - Tornabene Theatre, presented by University of Arizona School of Theatre, Film & Television 7%

BYE BYE BIRDIE - Banzerini House 5%

KINKY BOOTS - Paradise Valley Community College 5%

XANADU - Starlight Community Theater 5%

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - TheaterWorks 4%

5 LESBIANS EATING A QUICHE - TheaterWorks 4%

ONE TWIG AT A TIME - Scoundrel & Scamp Theatre 4%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Arizona Broadway Theatre 3%

SOMETHING ROTTEN - MCC Music Theatre 3%

MARY POPPINS - Banzerini House 3%

DAMN YANKEES - Don Bluth Front Row 3%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Mesa Encore Theatre 2%

ANTONY AND CLEOPATRA - Southwest Shakespeare Company 2%

ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Starlight Community Theater 2%

26 PEBBLES - Stage Left Productions 2%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Fountain Hills Theatre 2%

DROWSY CHAPERONE - Scottsdale Desert Stages 2%

AN AMERICAN IN PARIS - The Phoenix Theatre Company 2%

HANDS ON A HARDBODY - Spotlight Theatre 1%

AGNES OF GOD - Theatre Artists Studio 1%

MATILDA - TheaterWorks 1%

THE ALCHEMIST - Southwest Shakespeare Company 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Bill Griffith - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Starlight Community Theater 13%

Tom Holmberg - SECRET GARDEN - Desert Foothills Theater 11%

Chase Boyajin - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Banzerini House 10%

Jeff Davis - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - TheaterWorks 9%

Brady Ficus - NEXT TO NORMAL - Scottsdale Desert Stages 9%

Rob Littlefield - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Mesa Encore Theatre 8%

MJ Beckett - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble 6%

Brady Ficus - 9 TO 5 - Mesa Encore Theatre 5%

Jeff Davis - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Theater Works 5%

Matt Stetler - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Mesa Encore Theatre 4%

Stacey Walston - ANTONY AND CLEOPATRA - Southwest Shakespeare Company 4%

Dale Nakagawa - AMERICAN IDIOT - SCP/Greasepaint 4%

Zane Petiford - WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE'S LAND OF THE DEAD - TheaterWorks 4%

Stacey Walston - LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST - Southwest Shakespeare Company 2%

Sharyn Sheffer - BRIGHT STAR - Zao Theatre 2%

Stacey Walston - AGNES OF GOD - Theatre Artists Studio 2%

Stacey Walston - KING LEAR - Southwest Shakespeare Company 2%

Ross Collins - MISERY - Fountain Hills Theatre 1%

Savannah Slater - IS HE DEAD? - BlackBox Foundation 0%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Jessica Wells - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Starlight Community Theater 15%

Lincoln Wright - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - TheaterWorks 11%

Ken Goodenberger - SECRET GARDEN - Desert Foothills Theater 10%

Piper Pack-Smith - KINKY BOOTS - Paradise Valley Community College 9%

Jessica Wells - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble 8%

Lexie Rice - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Mesa Encore Theatre 7%

Lincoln Wright - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - TheaterWorks 7%

Darin Shryock/Leia Wasbotten - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - MCC Music Theatre 7%

Amanda Bagley - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Mesa Encore Theatre 5%

Roger McKay - DAMN YANKEES - Don Bluth Front Row 4%

John Luke Osorio - FREAKY FRIDAY - Almost Famous Theater Company 3%

Shawna Weitekamp - SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - Musical Theater of Anthem 3%

Karl Schiendler - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Phoenix Community College 3%

Michael Ursua - DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS - Arizona Broadway Theatre 3%

Lincoln Wright - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Hale Centre Theatre 2%

Cathy Hauan - 9 TO 5 - Mesa Encore Theatre 2%



Best Musical

LEGALLY BLONDE - Marroney Theatre, presented by University of Arizona School of Theatre, Film & Television 9%

NEWSIES - TheaterWorks 8%

LES MISERABLES - Places Productions 7%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Mesa Encore Theatre 6%

KINKY BOOTS - Paradise Valley Community College 5%

AMERICAN IDIOT - SCP/Greasepaint 5%

SCHOOL OF ROCK - Starlight Community Theater 5%

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - TheaterWorks 4%

BYE BYE BIRDIE - Banzerini House 4%

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Starlight Community Theater 3%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - MCC Music Theatre 3%

MARY POPPINS - Banzerini House 3%

HEAD OVER HEELS - Tornabene Theatre, presented by University of Arizona School of Theatre, Film & Television 3%

RIDE THE CYCLONE - Phoenix Community College 3%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Arizona Broadway Theatre 3%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Fountain Hills Theatre 3%

THE SECRET GARDEN - Desert Foothills Theater 2%

CINDERELLA - The Phoenix Theatre Company 2%

DAMN YANKEES - Don Bluth Front Row 2%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Mesa Encore Theatre 2%

LIZZIE BORDEN - Spotlight Theatre 2%

DROWSY CHAPERONE - Scottsdale Desert Stages 2%

9 TO 5 - Mesa Encore Theatre 2%

SECRET GARDEN - Desert Foothills Theater 2%

XANADU - Starlight Community Theater 2%



Best Performer In A Musical

Landon Kalin - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Phoenix Community College 11%

Lillie Langston - LEGALLY BLONDE - Marroney Theatre, presented by University of Arizona School of Theatre, Film & Television 10%

Bear Golden - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Starlight Community Theater 8%

Ella Hayes - MARY POPPINS - Banzerini House 8%

Dante X Johnson - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Mesa Encore Theatre 6%

Anna Scales - SECRET GARDEN - Desert Foothills Theater 5%

Danny Bass - HEAD OVER HEELS - Tornabene Theatre, presented by University of Arizona School of Theatre, Film & Television 4%

Maggie Ciscomani - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble 4%

Nicholas Gunnell - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - TheaterWorks 3%

Joy Del Valle - CINDERELLA - The Phoenix Theatre Company 3%

Emilio Cress - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble 3%

Tabitha Meythaler - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - TheaterWorks 3%

Gwen Selfridge - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - New school arts and academics 2%

Nathan Sheppard - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - TheaterWorks 2%

Jazmin Noel Moehring - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Arizona Broadway Theatre 2%

Matthew Eads - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Starlight Community Theater 2%

Abby Golden - A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Desert Foothills Theater 2%

Courtney Jacobs - DAMN YANKEES - Don Bluth Front Row 2%

James Brown Jr. - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Mesa Encore Theatre 2%

Lindsay Decoste - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Fountain Hills Theatre 2%

Jack Walton - AMERICAN IDIOT - SCP/Greasepaint 2%

Hahnna Christianson - THE PROM - The Phoenix Theatre Company 1%

Renee Kathleen Koher - MARY POPPINS - TheaterWorks 1%

Jazlynn Damasco - LIZZIE BORDEN - Spotlight Theatre 1%

Griffin Leblanc - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - TheaterWorks 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Leonidas Karandreas - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Starlight Community Theater 15%

Reese Nelson - BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER - Banzerini House 9%

Max Murray - ROMEO & JULIET - Tornabene Theatre, presented by University of Arizona School of Theatre, Film & Television 7%

Sydney Disabato - ROMEO & JULIET - Tornabene Theatre, presented by University of Arizona School of Theatre, Film & Television 7%

Eliana Burns - THE ODD COUPLE, FEMALE VERSION - Mesa Encore Theatre 6%

Wolfe Bowart - ONE TWIG AT A TIME - The Scoundrel and Scamp Theatre 6%

Cynnita Agent - ANTONY AND CLEOPATRA - Southwest Shakespeare Company 5%

Lynn Golden - SIDEKICKED - Scottsdale Desert Stages 5%

Louis Farber - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - TheaterWorks 5%

Ixy Utpadel - 5 LESBIANS EATING A QUICHE - TheaterWorks 5%

Anora Biggs - LOST GIRL - Stage Left Productions 4%

Norm Lewis - A SOLDIER'S PLAY - ASU Gammage 3%

Helen Morris - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Starlight Community Theater 3%

Sarah White - 5 LESBIANS EATING A QUICHE - TheaterWorks 2%

Beau Heckman - THE ALCHEMIST - Southwest Shakespeare Company 2%

Ami Porter - NOISES OFF - Mesa Encore Theatre 2%

Brianne Gobeski - FROST/NIXON - Zao Theatre 2%

Anne Vogel - AGNES OF GOD - Theatre Artists Studio 2%

Mickey Bryce - FROST/NIXON - Zao Theatre 2%

Andrea Hough - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Starlight Community Theater 1%

Angel Lopez - WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE'S LAND OF THE DEAD - TheaterWorks 1%

Eugene Lee - A SOLDIER'S PLAY - ASU Gammage 1%

Anna Sell - THE ODD COUPLE, FEMALE VERSION - Mesa Encore Theatre 1%

Dayna Renee Donovan - FAIRVIEW - Stray Cat Theatre 1%

Tom Koelbel - GASLIGHT - Fountain Hills Theatre 1%



Best Play

CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Starlight Community Theater 16%

26 PEBBLES - Stage Left Productions 10%

BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER - Banzerini House 9%

THE ODD COUPLE, FEMALE VERSION - Mesa Encore Theatre 7%

5 LESBIANS EATING A QUICHE - TheaterWorks 7%

NOISES OFF - Mesa Encore Theatre 7%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - TheaterWorks 5%

10 WAYS TO SURVIVE THE ZOMBIE APOCALYPSE - BlackBox Foundation 5%

WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE'S LAND OF THE DEAD - TheaterWorks 4%

A SOLDIER'S PLAY - ASU Gammage 4%

BLEACHER BUMS - Scottsdale Desert Stages 4%

SINGLE BLACK FEMALE - Flagshakes 3%

ANTONY AND CLEOPATRA - Southwest Shakespeare Company 3%

IT'S A WONDERFUL - Don Bluth Front Row 3%

LA RUTA - Stray Cat Theatre 2%

FROST/NIXON - Zao Theatre 2%

THE ALCHEMIST - Southwest Shakespeare Company 2%

MOUSETRAP - Scottsdale Desert Stages 2%

AGNES OF GOD - Theatre Artists Studio 2%

GASLIGHT - Fountain Hills Theatre 1%

MISERY - Fountain Hills Theatre 1%

LIFESPAN OF A FACT - Theatre Artists Studio 1%

ON GOLDEN POND - Don Bluth Front Row 1%

PRIVATE LIVES - Don Bluth Front Row 1%

KING LEAR - Southwest Shakespeare Company 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Angela Lavelle - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Banzerini House 14%

William Smith - SECRET GARDEN - Desert Foothills Theater 13%

Dori Brown - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - TheaterWorks 12%

Phil Staley - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Mesa Encore Theatre 9%

Gabby Martinez - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble 6%

Tiana Torrilhon-Wood - ANTONY AND CLEOPATRA - Southwest Shakespeare Company 6%

Dan Ashlock & Lynn Golden - SIDEKICKED - Scottsdale Desert Stages 6%

Tanja Bauerle - DROWSY CHAPERONE - DST 5%

Lorelee Godden - ADDAMS FAMILY - Mesa Encore Theatre 5%

Dori Brown - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - TheaterWorks 5%

Dori Brown - MATILDA - TheaterWorks 5%

Chase Budden - LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST - Southwest Shakespeare Company 3%

Warren Ikesaki - LITTLE WOMEN - Musical Theater of Anthem 3%

Kendra Schroeder - 9 TO 5 - Mesa Encore Theatre 3%

Dori Brown - WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE'S LAND OF THE DEAD - TheaterWorks 2%

Patti Trillion - GASLIGHT - Fountain Hills Theatre 2%

Tiana Torrilhon-Wood - KING LEAR - Southwest Shakespeare Company 2%

Emmi Rakoci - IS HE DEAD? - BlackBox Foundation 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Van Rockwell - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Starlight Community Theater 24%

Emma Carranza - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Mesa Encore Theatre 14%

Pete Bish - AMERICAN IDIOT - SCP/Greasepaint 13%

Daniel Nishimura - NEWSIES - TheaterWorks 11%

Daniel Nishimura - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - TheatreWorks 11%

Lindsay Jones - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Arizona Theatre Company 8%

Peter Bish - ANTONY AND CLEOPATRA - Southwest Shakespeare Company 6%

Austin Madrid - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Mesa Encore Theatre 5%

Peter Bish - LOVE'S LABOR LOST - Southwest Shakespeare Company 4%

Austin Madrid - 9 TO 5 - Mesa Encore Theatre 2%

Peter Bish - KING LEAR - Southwest Shakespeare Company 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Landon Kalin - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Mesa Encore Theatre 13%

Grace Gebara - LEGALLY BLONDE - Marroney Theatre, presented by University of Arizona School of Theatre, Film & Television 12%

Sarah Hayes - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Banzerini House 8%

Michaela Davison - KINKY BOOTS - Paradise Valley Community College 6%

Brach Drew - HEAD OVER HEELS - Tornabene Theatre, presented by University of Arizona School of Theatre, Film & Television 6%

Haizy Kovac - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Starlight Community Theater 4%

Noelle Krugman - SECRET GARDEN - Desert Fooothills 4%

Ghost Bravo - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Starlight Community Theater 4%

Ashley Letizia - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Mesa Encore Theatre 4%

Isaac Salazar - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble 3%

Zach Sciortino - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - MCC Music Theatre 3%

Matthew Ryan Harris - NEXT TO NORMAL - Scottsdale Desert Stages 3%

Theresa Kellar - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - TheaterWorks 2%

Griffin Leblanc - NEWSIES - TheaterWorks 2%

Lynn Golden - DAMN YANKEES - Don Bluth Front Row 2%

Zach Athanasakis - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble 2%

Amanda Bagley - 9 TO 5 - Mesa Encore Theatre 2%

Emilee Clapp - DISASTER - Arizona Broadway Theatre 2%

Logan Holmes - NEWSIES - TheaterWorks 2%

Madison Ablin - KINKY BOOTS - Paradise Valley Community College 2%

Jason Irr - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - MCC Music Theatre 2%

Charlie Hall - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - SCP/Greasepaint 2%

Paul Hartwell - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Starlight Community Theater 1%

Gwen Selfridge - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Fountain Hills Theatre 1%

Carolyn McPhee - MAME - Arizona Broadway Theatre 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Zack Pepe - NOISES OFF - Mesa Encore Theatre 9%

Bryan Toll - BLEACHER BUMS - Scottsdale Desert Stages 8%

Stephen Kessen - BLEACHER BUMS - DST 7%

Lynn Golden - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Starlight Community Theater 7%

Ashley Letizia - NOISES OFF - Mesa Encore Theatre 7%

Zachary Athanakis - WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE'S LAND OF THE DEAD - TheaterWorks 6%

Christian Krugman - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Desert Foothills Theater 6%

Cindy Miesse - THE WOMEN OF LOCKERBIE - Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble 6%

Clara Bentz - WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE'S LAND OF THE DEAD - TheaterWorks 5%

Allison Foulk - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Starlight Community Theater 4%

Jen Gantwerker - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - TheaterWorks 4%

Tiffany Valenzuela - LA RUTA - Stray Cat Theatre 3%

Becky Jo Harris - AGNES OF GOD - Theatre Artists Studio 3%

SAM McINERNEY - ANTONY AND CLEOPATRA - Southwest Shakespeare Company 3%

Jennifer Scott - PLAY ON! - Desert Foothills Theater 3%

Lisa Schepper - THE ODD COUPLE, FEMALE VERSION - Mesa Encore Theatre 3%

Gustavo A. Flores - THE ALCHEMIST - Southwest Shakespeare Company 3%

Tanner Osborne - 26 PEBBLES - Stage Left Productions 2%

Malik Childs - A SOLDIER'S PLAY - ASU Gammage 2%

Aaron Angello - KING LEAR - Southwest Shakespeare Company 2%

Shari Watts - AGNES OF GOD - Theatre Artists Studio 2%

Lauren Isherwood - COLLECTED STORIES - Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble 1%

Isabelle Bandt - GASLIGHT - Fountain Hills Theatre 1%

Ryan Hodges - 26 PEBBLES - Stage Left Productions 1%

Sandy Leon - LA RUTA - Stray Cat Theatre 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

MATILDA - Scottsdale Desert Stages 17%

ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Starlight Community Theater 16%

MARY POPPINS - Banzerini House 13%

ONE TWIG AT A TIME - The Scoundrel and Scamp Theatre 10%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Arizona Broadway Theatre 9%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - SCP/Greasepaint 8%

. LOVES LABOUR'S LOST - Southwest Shakespeare Company 8%

SECRET GARDEN - Desert Foothills Theater 8%

THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW - The Madison Center for the Arts 7%

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - Musical Theater of Anthem 3%