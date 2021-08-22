BWW Review: STEEL MAGNOLIAS at The Phoenix Theatre Company

BWW Review: Steel Magnolias

One of the benefits of seeing the same play so close together is the reminder of the incredible talent in the Phoenix Valley. The same words were said, the same message was received, but the nuances delivered by these artists made it a completely different show.

The set is gorgeous. Just as important as the lines that are delivered, the audience needs to be transported to the time in which the story takes place. Designed by Amanda Embry, the set allows the cast the room to create and allows the audience to feel that they are directly in the salon and part of the action. It is also apparent that Terre Steed, the hair and make-up designer, spent time teaching the actors how to behave like hair stylists. The hair styling is beautifully choreographed. It is clear it was not an afterthought, but engrained in the development to add to the success of this production.

The costumes are perfectly 80s. The show moves through different seasons and the costumes reflect this. Adriana Diaz has done a spectacular job. No show is complete without lighting and sound. In the smaller theater, the actors were easy to hear and the sound felt ambient and natural. The lighting was gentle and organic, a perfect complement to the set. Jon Baker (Sound Designer) and Joanna Emmott (Lighting Designer) clearly worked closely with the design team to ensure the environment is right for the actors and the audience.

This cast is fantastic. A true ensemble that succeeds together. As Clairee Belcher, Maria Amorocho brings a dry wit to the role. Clairee is a public servant, but knows how to stand up for herself. Amorocho delivers her lines with panache, a true artist who understands the comedy and the heart break of this story.

Michelle Chin plays Annelle Dupuy-Desoto. Annelle is the new girl in town, trying to find her way. Chin plays Annelle with a demure sincerity; a shy person who truly wants to make the world a better place. Emily Mohney brings Shelby to life. Mohney brings a unique perspective to Shelby; she allows her to be vulnerable. I was especially impressed with how she handled Shelby's illness. Shelby is trying to be brave, but Mohney allows the audience to feel the despair Shelby experiences.

The chemistry the cast shares is familial and genuine, but the chemistry between Mohney and Elyse Wolf, who plays M'Lynn is marvelous. At the heart of this play is the relationship between mother and daughter and Wolf and Mohney take the responsibility seriously. Wolf has an incredible emotional range. At pivotal moments in the show, the audience was breathless as Wolf delivered her performance.

It is a pleasure to witness that each actor is supported by one another. Truvy is on stage for most of the play and she provides the physical and emotional home base for the other women. Jodie L. Weiss does an excellent job of guiding the cast through the funny, tender, and poignant moments of the play. Truvy is a north star for this group of women and Weiss plays Truvy with honesty and charisma.

And finally, Ouiser. Patti Suarez plays Ouiser with cantankerous glee. As I stated in my previous review, Ouiser is one of the best written characters in all of literature and Suarez nails it. Suarez allows the audience to laugh at Ouiser, but also understand and empathize with her. She is not as curmudgeonly as she lets on, and Suarez brings a sensitivity to the role I have never seen.

Directed by Karla Koskinen, Steel Magnolias is superb. The direction is inventive, yet simple. Koskinen uses the space well and gives the cast something to keep them busy when they are not the part of the action. I truly did leave with a smile on my face, as Michael Barnard reminds the audience is the mission of The Phoenix Theatre Company in every production they produce. Steel Magnolias runs through September 12, 2021 in the Hormel Theatre. Tickets can be purchased here.

Photo Cred: Reg Madison Photography