BWW Feature: CODY DULL and Stage Left Productions

Stage Left background

Stage Left was founded in 2016. It's first production was "Exit Laughing" the show opened in May of 2016. Stage Left's first home was Ventana Lakes Yacht Club in Sun City where it performed for two years, then Stage Left also partnered with Paradise RV resort Ballroom. In 2018 Stage Left signed a lease and began construction on its current location in the Bell Mar Plaza. The first show to open in its new space was an Arizona Premiere of Steve Martin's Musical "Bright Star" in May of 2019 Since its inception stage left has produced 41 productions both adult and kids. We have served 15000 patrons have worked with over 500 actors and crew and has performed almost 300 performances. This year's holiday show "Tuna Christmas" will be stage left's 50th production.

Mission Statement

Stage Left Productions was created to provide an outlet for creative community involvement while seeking to produce quality entertainment.

Thank you for taking the time to answer my questions today, Cody.

You are very welcome my pleasure. Thank you for taking the time to ask them.

The unpretentiousness of your mission is impressive, especially in light of the consistent excellence and grand body of work you've achieved in such a short time. I wonder if your humility contributes to your ability to do so much great work so steadily.

I would definitely say that my humility has contributed to my work. I love theatre plain and simple. I enjoy reading it, I enjoy watching it, I enjoy producing it. I love how theatre can tell a story of human connection in a world full of technology theatre is needed now more than ever! I have always enjoyed people, getting to know them, talking to them, you would be amazed by the sheer joy on someone's face when you remember their name or a little fact about them. I think that definitely helps me work so steadily. I often pride myself on the fact that I can name almost all of the season ticket holders by name. It's very important to know people and to connect with them whether they are patrons, crew or actors.

I've only been to your new venue - can you unpack how the design came to be, et cetera? It's a beautiful space, so elegant and comfortable for patrons.

When it came time to design the layout, I really didn't have a design in mind. I did know that I wanted the seat to be raised so that there wasn't a bad seat in the house, I was mainly thinking of the patrons. The wonderful gentlemen at Duo Design in Phoenix came up with the idea of the curved walls and the relaxing colors of the theatre. I can't tell you how many people are amazed when they walk into space for the first time. They are taken back that this isn't just some small theatre in a strip mall. I wanted it to be beautiful and simple. Many people ask why we didn't go bigger and there are two reasons, one was budget of course and two smaller theatres are much more easier to maintain at a reasonable budget.

I haven't been backstage - is it as user-friendly for the actors as it is for the audience?

The backstage isn't as grand as the audience seating however there is just enough space for the actors to do their job. When you walk into the theatre there is a hallway to your left and that wraps around to the otherside of the audience there is space for hair and make-up and and four dressing rooms much like ones that are in changing rooms in clothing stores actors have a little table and mirror and a plug in to do what they need to do. There is room on both sides of the stage for sitting.

Are there backstage toilets (I know this is a weird question, and it won't be so tactless in the article)?

Haha yes! There is an actor bathroom as we call it backstage left.

Your programming thus far seems designed for mass appeal, and it looks as though you have a strong patron base. Do you have plans to delve into original work at all?

I am interested, yes. However I feel that it's very hard to find really great originals. I really try my hardest to pick great scripts, ones that are well written, have excellent character development, and most importantly something our patrons can connect to. There are so many other wonderful theatre companies that offer original work and they do a great job producing those works. i guess overall i like the scripts that we produce to be a little more developed. Yet if the script is well written and isn't too avant garde i would consider it.

Can you describe your criteria for choosing the plays you produce?

Much I already covered on the question above but to elaborate more. I like good solid scripts much like how Joan Crawford and Bette Davis liked to act in great scripts. I like to produce great scripts. I lean toward small casts less than 10, stories that people can relate too we definitely do many what i like to call dramedies ones that have comedic and dramatic elements. I like for the patrons to get sucked into the stories we tell. and yes sometimes we throw in some shows that are meant to be pure entertainment. My main goal however is to tell great stories whether it be a classic like Cat On A Hot Tin Roof or a more contemporary play like Velocity of Autumn.

Did you start out as a non-profit, when the company was founded in 2016?

Yes the company received its non profit status in February of 2016 and we haven't look back :)

I assume you're the founding artistic director. Is that correct?

Yes I am the founding artistic director and darn proud of it :)