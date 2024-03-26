Feature: Winding Road Theatre Ensemble Announces New Direction and 2024-2025 Season Lineup

Following the resignation of their Artistic Director, Winding Road ensemble takes on the job.
Winding Road Theatre Ensemble is undergoing exciting changes for the 2024-2025 season. In a departure from tradition, the theatre is experimenting with a collective approach to artistic direction, replacing the role of Artistic Director with an "Office of Artistic Direction." This group effort has proven successful in crafting an intriguing slate of shows for the upcoming year, featuring a unique blend of comedic, original, and socially relevant productions. WRTE board member, Chad Davies, described the lineup:
2024-2025 Season Calendar (Developed by the Artistic Team)
The theatre remains committed to its edgy programming, and is currently refining its mission statement to better reflect this artistic approach.
Significant changes are also happening on the business side. A newly formed Board of Directors, comprised of Brian Handley, Sharon Root, and Chad Davies, is taking a more assertive approach to securing financial and logistical support. This proactive strategy is particularly important in light of the anticipated decline in grant funding. Interestingly, all three board members hail from Silicon Valley and bring a diverse set of business skills to the table.
The idea for a collective artistic direction arose following the resignation of Artistic Director Maria Caprile last August. With the support of the Board, the creative team embraced this bold move. They actively participated in selecting shows for the next season, including suggesting scripts, discussing merits, and considering how productions might complement each other.
This "ensemble theatre" approach extends beyond the artistic team. Winding Road fosters collaboration between its creative and administrative sides. Many theatre enthusiasts contribute to various aspects of productions, showcasing their talents both onstage and off, whether it's handling the box office, promoting the season, or connecting with donors.
What Makes Winding Road Stand Out?
Winding Road Theatre isn't a professional company, but their dedication to quality is undeniable. Their productions are known for:
Winding Road Theatre promises an exciting new season that will challenge, entertain, and leave a lasting impression. For more information about Winding Road and its upcoming programming, visit windingroadtheatre.org.
