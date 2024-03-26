Feature: Winding Road Theatre Ensemble Announces New Direction and 2024-2025 Season Lineup

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Denise Blum in String of Pearls

Winding Road Theatre Ensemble is undergoing exciting changes for the 2024-2025 season. In a departure from tradition, the theatre is experimenting with a collective approach to artistic direction, replacing the role of Artistic Director with an "Office of Artistic Direction." This group effort has proven successful in crafting an intriguing slate of shows for the upcoming year, featuring a unique blend of comedic, original, and socially relevant productions. WRTE board member, Chad Davies, described the lineup:

2024-2025 Season Calendar (Developed by the Artistic Team) FALL 2024 (Septemberish) : "POTUS" - A comedic exploration of the US Presidency, perfect for election season, featuring a good-sized cast. LATE FALL 2024 (Octoberish) : "Tales of Terror" - This original production showcases the story writing, development, and performance talents of the ensemble creatives. The show utilizes public domain material, keeping production costs low. WINTER 2025 (Januaryish) : "American Moor" - This socially relevant play explores themes with a connection to Shakespeare's Othello. EARLY SPRING 2025 (Marchish) : "Admissions" - A timely and socially relevant production that resonates with the end of the school year. April something, 2025 : "Macbeth Fest" - A collaborative project with Scoundrel & Scamp Theatre. Each act of Shakespeare's Macbeth will be developed by a different theatre company.



The theatre remains committed to its edgy programming, and is currently refining its mission statement to better reflect this artistic approach.

Significant changes are also happening on the business side. A newly formed Board of Directors, comprised of Brian Handley, Sharon Root, and Chad Davies, is taking a more assertive approach to securing financial and logistical support. This proactive strategy is particularly important in light of the anticipated decline in grant funding. Interestingly, all three board members hail from Silicon Valley and bring a diverse set of business skills to the table.

The idea for a collective artistic direction arose following the resignation of Artistic Director Maria Caprile last August. With the support of the Board, the creative team embraced this bold move. They actively participated in selecting shows for the next season, including suggesting scripts, discussing merits, and considering how productions might complement each other.

This "ensemble theatre" approach extends beyond the artistic team. Winding Road fosters collaboration between its creative and administrative sides. Many theatre enthusiasts contribute to various aspects of productions, showcasing their talents both onstage and off, whether it's handling the box office, promoting the season, or connecting with donors.

What Makes Winding Road Stand Out?

Winding Road Theatre isn't a professional company, but their dedication to quality is undeniable. Their productions are known for:

The theatre is fueled by the talent and dedication of its enthusiastic volunteers. Their energy and commitment are evident in every aspect of a Winding Road production. Recognition of Talent: Despite being a non-union theatre, Winding Road prioritizes recognizing the efforts of everyone involved. They show their appreciation by providing honoraria to all participants in a production.

Winding Road Theatre promises an exciting new season that will challenge, entertain, and leave a lasting impression. For more information about Winding Road and its upcoming programming, visit windingroadtheatre.org.