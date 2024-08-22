BRIGHT STAR Opens The University of Arizona School of Theatre, Film & Television's 2024/25 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The University of Arizona School of Theatre, Film & Television has announced its 2024/25 theatre season, featuring a selection of award-winning musicals and plays and musicals spanning the late 19th century through to the modern day. The season showcases the school’s rising stars in acting, design and technical production.



Associate Professor Christie Kerr, new Artistic Director of the Arizona Repertory Theatre (ART), presides over the 2024/25 season. Kerr has worked as director, choreographer and intimacy coordinator on numerous ART productions including Sweeney Todd, Jesus Christ Superstar, Head Over Heels, Spring Awakening, and TFTV’s Broadway Regional Award-winning production of Legally Blonde.

“We look forward to welcoming audiences to the beautifully renovated Marroney Theatre to experience the master works Uncle Vanya and Little Women, the thrilling new play John Proctor is the Villain, and a sweeping tale of love and redemption in Bright Star, the musical written and composed by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell,” said Kerr.

ART is the public laboratory and showcase for TFTV’s professional actor training program.

“I'm thrilled to be at the helm of an incredibly exciting lineup of shows in 2024/25 as we showcase the final two years of our BFA Acting/Musical Theatre majors with our tradition of two plays and two fully produced musicals,” says Kerr, who is also the school’s new Head of Acting/Music Theatre.

In the Tornabene Theatre, the Next Performance Collective, an initiative of the school’s new degree in Live and Screened Performance, will present a selection of scenes in the BA Theatre Showcase, and create and perform original work for the New Directions Festival, now in its fourth year

All mainstage productions will be supported by students in the BFA Design and Technical Production program.

Subscription packages for TFTV’s new theatre season are now on sale. Individual tickets will be available from Sept. 3.

