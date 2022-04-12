BEETLEJUICE, SIX, FROZEN, and More Set For ASU Gammage 2022-23 Season

ASU Gammage is gearing up for a new Broadway lineup as it announces the 2022-2023 Desert Financial Broadway Across America-Arizona season. Season ticket holders can now renew their subscriptions for an extraordinary list of shows. It's a season filled with hot, fresh from Broadway shows, powerful plays and some all-time Tony AwardÂ®-winning favorites.

After a successful reopening of the theater and Broadway series, ASU Gammage is better than ever crediting its loyal donors, subscribers, and staff.

"We cannot thank our patrons and supporters enough for believing in ASU Gammage this past year as we brought Broadway tours back into our theater. The 2022-2023 season is something to celebrate. It is packed with amazing productions and premieres, and we know our audiences will not only love these shows on stage but will love the experience that goes along with seeing live theater at ASU Gammage," said Colleen Jennings-Roggensack, ASU Vice President for Cultural Affairs and Executive Director of ASU Gammage.

Launching the 2022-2023 season, is the electrifying pop-concert spectacle SIX, a musical that flips the one-sided narrative from our history books with the six ex-wives of King Henry VIII headlining the show. Next in line, is a new adaptation by Aaron Sorkin of Harper Lee's Pulitzer Prize-winning American classic TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD.

Kicking off the new year in 2023, a new production of the iconic musical phenomenon JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR will rock its way to Tempe. Then, the greatly anticipated, unforgettable theatrical experience, Disney's FROZEN will charm ASU Gammage audiences in February.

FROZEN is filled with sensational special effects, stunning sets and costumes, and powerhouse performances.

Next in the season ticket package, the powerful drama and Tony AwardÂ® -winning, A SOLDIER'S PLAY, starring Norm Lewis.

Making its toe-tapping return to ASU Gammage in Summer 2023, the big-hair, big heart and big fun musical comedy HAIRSPRAY takes the stage. Finally, the haunting hit musical, BEETLEJUICE - based on Tim Burton's dearly beloved film, it's spectacularly strange and unusually funny.

And you are never fully dressed without a smile and a season option. One of the best-loved musicals of all time, ANNIE, is set to return in a new production.

When you subscribe to the ASU Gammage Broadway season, you are subscribing to more than just hit shows, but something to look forward to. Whether it is your dedicated date night, a fun evening with family, time with friends or maybe an indulgent evening at the theater for yourself, there is nothing like the thrill of seeing that calendar reminder knowing that you have an exciting night at ASU Gammage coming up!

Current season ticket holders can renew their subscription now at asugammage.com. Sales for new season subscriptions will be announced later. You can sign up for the ASU Gammage wait-list at asugammage.com.

SIX

October 4-9, 2022

Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived.

From Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the mic to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into an exuberant celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over.

To Kill A Mockingbird

December 6-11, 2022

All rise for Academy Award winner Aaron Sorkin's adaptation of Harper Lee's Pulitzer Prize-winning masterwork, TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD, with direction by Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher.

Jesus Christ Superstar

January 31-February 5, 2023

Celebrating its 50th Anniversary, a mesmerizing new production of the iconic musical phenomenon returns to the stage. Originally staged by London's Regent's Park Open Air Theatre and helmed by the acclaimed director Timothy Sheader (Crazy for You, Into the Woods) and cutting-edge choreographer Drew McOnie (King Kong, Strictly Ballroom), this production won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival garnering unprecedented reviews and accolades. Appealing to both theater audiences and concert music fans, this production pays tribute to the historic 1971 Billboard Album of the Year while creating a modern, theatrical world that is uniquely fresh and inspiring.

With lyrics and music by Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winners Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ as seen through the eyes of Judas.

Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation, the legendary score includes 'I Don't Know How to Love Him', 'Gethsemane' and 'Superstar.'

Disney's Frozen

February 22-March 5, 2023

From the producer of THE LION KING and ALADDIN, FROZEN, the TonyÂ®-nominated Best Musical, is now on tour across North America. FROZEN features the songs you know and love from the original OscarÂ®-winning film, plus an expanded score with a dozen new numbers by the film's songwriters, Oscar winner Kristen Anderson-Lopez and EGOT winner Robert Lopez. Oscar winner Jennifer Lee (book), Tony and Olivier Award winner Michael Grandage (director), and Tony winner Rob Ashford (choreographer) round out the creative team that has won a cumulative 16 Tony Awards. An unforgettable theatrical experience filled with sensational special effects, stunning sets and costumes, and powerhouse performances, FROZEN is everything you want in a musical: It's moving. It's spectacular. And above all, it's pure Broadway joy.

A Soldier's Play

Starring Norm Lewis

May 16-21, 2023

A SOLDIER'S PLAY is the winner of two 2020 Tony Awards including best revival of a play. The brilliant masterpiece production from Tony AwardÂ® winner Kenny Leon - A SOLDIER'S Play May 16 thru May 21, 2023.

Set in 1944 on a Louisiana Army base. A sergeant is murdered-and the crime, with its masterfully unfolded investigation, triggers a gripping barrage of questions about sacrifice, service, and identity in America. A hair-raising drama that echoes with the authentic and exciting pulse of mystery, Charles Fuller's Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece rocketed onto Broadway for the first time in January 2020 and will now play ASU Gammage.

Hairspray

June 20-25, 2023

You Can't Stop the Beat! HAIRSPRAY, Broadway's Tony Award-winning musical comedy phenomenon is back on tour! Join 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960's Baltimore as she sets out to dance her way onto TV's most popular show. Can a girl with big dreams (and even bigger hair) change the world?

Featuring the beloved score of hit songs including "Welcome to the 60's," "Good Morning Baltimore" and "You Can't Stop the Beat."

This all-new touring production will reunite Broadway's award-winning creative team led by Director Jack O'Brien and Choreographer Jerry Mitchell to bring HAIRSPRAY to a new generation of theater audiences.

Beetlejuice

August 22-27, 2023

He earned his stripes on Broadway... now the ghost-with-the-most is coming to Tempe!

It's showtime! Based on Tim Burton's dearly beloved film, this hilarious musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes. With an irreverent book, an astonishing set, and a score that's out of this Netherworld. And under its uproarious surface (six feet under, to be exact), it's a remarkably touching show about family, love, and making the most of every Day-O!

Annie

March 24-26, 2023

Holding onto hope when times are tough can take an awful lot of determination, and sometimes, an awful lot of determination comes in a surprisingly small package. Little Orphan Annie has reminded generations of theatergoers that sunshine is always right around the corner, and now the best-loved musical of all time is set to return in a new production - just as you remember it and just when we need it most.

Annie, directed by Jenn Thompson, features the iconic book and score, written by Tony AwardÂ®-winners Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin. This celebration of family, optimism and the American spirit remains the ultimate cure for all the hard knocks life throws your way.