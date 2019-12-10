BANDSTAND, A One-Man Tribute to American Bandstand Opens at Fountain Hills Theater

The Fountain Hills Theater in cooperation with Act Two Productions will present Bandstand, an amazing one-man tribute to American Bandstand, on Sunday, January 5 at 7:00pm.

Between the 1950s and 1970s, American Bandstand was in its prime; it featured the biggest hits and the most popular artists. Act Two Productions recalls that fabulous period with Bandstand a musical anthology of memorable pop songs and pop singers songs from American Bandstand's glory days.

Presented as a one-hour, interactive concert, the show features award-winning entertainer T.A. Burrows uses his versatile vocal talents to perform 19 popular songs in the unique style of the original artists, recording icons such as Fats Domino, Elvis Presley Johnny Mathis , The Monkees, The Temptations, The Four Seasons, Stevie Wonder Barry Manilow , and others.

You'll delight to such memorable 50s hits as Ain't That a Shame and Dream Lover; 60s hits like Stand by Me and Fun, Fun, Fun; 70s hits like Sweet Caroline and My Cherie Amour and many more. And between the songs, T.A. keeps the audience amused with his humorous anecdotes and interesting facts about the artists and the songs.

Featuring timeless hits, renowned artists and lots of laughs, "BANDSTAND" is classic entertainment for the ages!

T.A. Burrows is an award-winning multi-talented entertainer who has performed over 2,600 shows throughout the U.S. and Europe. He has appeared in Las Vegas, and has worked with such stars as The Temptations, Patti LaBelle, Earth, Wind & Fire, Chicago, The Pointer Sisters, Brian McKnight, and the late Bob Hope. He is also the Executive Producer of Act Two Productions is a Phoenix area entertainment company that has produced a variety of popular musical tribute shows, including "Sentimental Journey," "Top of the Charts," "Swing Street Cafe," "Remember When," "Rockin' the Classics," and "Timeless."

Bandstand will play Sunday, January 5th at 7:00pm. Individual tickets are $33.00 for Adults and $15.00 for Youth 17 and under. All performances are at Fountain Hills Theater at 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd. (The Corner of Saguaro and Rand). Tickets are available through the Theater Box Office at (480) 837-9661 x3 or by visiting fhtaz.org. Box Office Hours are 12:00PM-5:00PM Tuesday through Friday and 10:00am-5:00pm on Saturdays.

Fountain Hills Theater presents 3 regularly scheduled seasons of productions in their two theaters. The Theater's year-round offering includes Mainstage, Mainstage Too!, and Youth productions. Additionally, special events, community outreach, and educational arts programming for our youth is also offered. The Mainstage (often called the "big") theater seats 130 and is devoted to medium and large-scale popular musicals and plays including the best of Broadway and Off-Broadway. No seat is more than 35 feet from the stage. The Youth/Mainstage Too! (also called the "little" theater) is a smaller, more intimate 90-seat, thrust style auditorium that offers thought-provoking, inspiring and sometimes challenging productions including Broadway musicals, original plays, musicals, and art works. Most of the youth productions are performed in the more intimate, smaller theater. Both stages often run productions concurrently. Special events are offered throughout the season on both stages as well as in community centers. The Theater has been in operation as a professionally-directed community theater for over 30 years. The Mission of Fountain Hills Theater is "to engage, inspire and entertain diverse audiences, train and support our youth, and celebrate the essential power of the performing arts." Fountain Hills Theater is a 501(c)(3) organization. All gifts are tax deductible. The Theater is 100% funded by ticket sales and donations. Volunteer opportunities are available. Fountain Hills Theater is located at 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd., Fountain Hills, AZ 85268. Phone: 480.837.9661. Fax: 480.837.5972. The Box Office is open Tues.-Fri., 12pm-5pm and Sat. 10am-5pm (closed Sun. and Mon.). The website is fhtaz.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Phoenix Stories

More Hot Stories For You