Arizona Theatre Company Presents Online Play Reading of Wendy McLeod's SLOW FOOD

The reading will take place at 5 p.m. on Sept. 15 and will be available through Sept. 19.

Arizona Theatre Company is continuing its series of online play readings with Wendy MacLeod's comedy for anyone who's ever been "hangry," Slow Food, beginning at 5 p.m. on Sept. 15. The reading will be available through Sept. 19.

MacLeod, whose play Women in Jeopardy! is included in ATC's 2021 Mainstage season when live performances resume early next year, tells the story of Irene and Peter, who just want to have a nice meal out in Palm Springs on their big anniversary.

But, their highly neurotic waiter, Stephen, will not bring them their food, and everything goes horribly, ridiculously wrong. This absurd server will have them examining everything from their menu choices to their very future together. Will their shared desperation get them their spanakopita or end their marriage?

Slow Food will be accessible on Arizona Theatre Company's website (www.arizonatheatre.org) as well as on Facebook, YouTube and Vimeo from Sept. 15 at 5 p.m. through Sept. 19 at 5 p.m. A variety of programming around the play also will be available. There is no charge to view the play, but donations to Arizona Theatre Company are encouraged and will be greatly appreciated. For information, visit www.arizonatheatre.org.

ATC Artistic Director Sean Daniels and Associate Artistic Director Chanel Bragg are codirecting Slow Food, which features Daina Griffith and Joel Van Liew as the celebrating couple and Brian Beacock as the waiter. ATC's Matthew DeVore is the Sound Designer; Ido Levran is the Technology Director; and Kristi Hess is the Stage Manager.

"I've been lucky enough to direct several world premieres of Wendy MacLeod, including Slow Food, and I'm thrilled for the first thing I direct for ATC to be a true bit of comedic genius by someone I admire so much," said ATC Artistic Director Sean Daniels. "Play readings are an important part of theatre's creative process, providing an opportunity to hear how a play reads - its flow and rhythm - and letting us work through sections and make improvements," said Daniels. "Watching them digitally, with the actors performing in their homes, it's an intimate glimpse into part of the play-making process that audiences don't usually see. And this play is just pure hilarity."

Bragg agreed, noting, "Personally, I think our patrons could use an uproarious comedy at this time. With all that is going on in the world today, a little escapism is certainly welcome. Reading the script, I was immediately nostalgic to the days we sat in a restaurant. What I would give to have terrible service right now!"

ATC's online readings are sponsored by Lavidge with additional support from Gammage and Burnham and Snell and Wilmer.

In addition to the play reading of Slow Food, the public is invited to participate in ATC Nails It!, a virtual culinary contest in which people can compete in a butter carving competition. Participants must carve one of three images on ATC's website at www.arizonatheatre.org/nailsit (Charlie Brown, The Infinity Gauntlet, and Simba from the Lion King), and have 14 minutes to carve it. Entries will be judged on likeness, creativity and how hard it makes the judges laugh. Entries must be received by September 17 at 5 p.m. and can be emailed to info@arizonatheatre.org or posted on Facebook or Instagram with the hashtag #ATCNAILSIT. Rules and entry information can be found on ATC's website.

ATC staff will also compete in a baklava Nails It! Contest in celebration of Slow Food. The show will be broadcast on Sept. 14 at 5 p.m. Additional programming for Slow Food includes a Facebook Watch Party on Sept. 15 at 5 p.m., Hang & Focus podcasts featuring MacLeod on Sept. 4 and the cast of the reading on Sept. 18. The creative team from My 80-Year-Old Boyfriend, ATC's first production when Mainstage Productions resume,will be on the podcast on Sept. 11.

ATC's Digital Play Readingsthis fall also include: Covenant by York Walker, Directed by Tamilla Woodard - ATC Premiere October 27-31; The Realness by Idris Goodwin, Directed by Wendy Goldberg - ATC Premiere November 2020; and The Heath by Lauren Gunderson and directed by Sean Daniels - date to be announced.

Additional plays in production and set for digital showings (dates to be announced) are Walk Into The Sea by ATC Playwright-in-Residence Elaine Romero and directed by Melissa Crespo; Vivian's Music: 1969 by Monica Bauer; Road To The Pacific: The Story of Lewis and Clark, a series of five 20-minute radio play podcast episodes coproduced with Dad's Garage Theatre Company; Maverick: The John McCain Project; Coronalogues, created and curated by ATC Associate Artistic Director Chanel Bragg; Forensics by Reggie White and Gunderson; and The Making of a Great Moment by Peter Nachtrieb, in association with Z Space in San Francisco.

Plans are to open Daniels' first fully chosen Main Stage lineup in January, withshows to be presented throughout the spring and summer, a time when ATC has traditionally been dark, and ending in November. All shows will offer a video option for any ticket holders who aren't able to be in the theatre when shows are performed.

The 54thMain Stage Season lineup includes: My 80 Year Old Boyfriend, directed by Daniels and created by Charissa Bertels, Christian Duhamel and Ed Bell; Pru Payne by Steven Drukman, directed by Daniels; and a face-to-face musical evening with Nina Simone: Four Women by Christina Ham, directed by Tiffany Nichole Greene.

ATC will present two plays in Summer 2021: Women in Jeopardy! and how to make an American Son by christopher oscar peña and directed by Kimberly Senior in a co-production with The Rattlestick Playwrights Theater. Matthew Lopez's The Legend of Georgia McBride, directed by Meredith McDonough will be on-stage in Fall 2021. Specific show dates will be forthcoming.

Current plans call for a mini-season that will run from November/December 2021 through late spring 2022, kicking off with Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley, directed by Melissa Crespo.

A special 6-play 2020 Star Package is currently on sale and offers a seat at six show, with dates and seating to be determined. Single tickets will be available for purchase later this year.

For more information, visit www.arizonatheatre.org.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You