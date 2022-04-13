Arizona Theatre Company Announces 2022-2023 Season

Arizona Theatre Company's 55th season is taking the stage to inspire positive change, celebrate the spectrum of human emotion, and entertain even after the curtains close. Productions will take place in Tucson at the Temple of Music and Art, followed by a Phoenix run at the Herberger Theater Center. Single tickets will go on sale in August 2022. Subscriptions, including six-play packages and flex passes that allow patrons to choose the shows that fit their schedules, will be available starting May 2, 2022, for purchase via ATC's website, ATC.org, or by calling the box office at 833-ATC-SEAT (833-282-7328).

Community conversations continue in the 2022/2023 Season as ATC presents work and programs that spark thought-provoking dialogue and explore shared social issues, reinventing how the company engages its communities. Sean Daniels, Arizona Theatre Company's Kasser Family Artistic Director, describes the season lineup as an opportunity for the company to be the civic and community leader it strives to be.

ATC's innovative community immersion program, The Cohort Club, will return in 2022, giving audience members a behind-the-scenes view of how productions are created, as well as workshops by leading theatre artists from around the world. Throughout the season, additional community engagement programs will be announced.

"You can't ever have a real conversation about connections unless you can see the world through someone else's eyes," Daniels says. "At Arizona Theatre Company, we strive to create a forum for the ideas and feelings that lead a society to connect, heal and change. Theatre is an emotional art form, and we want each show this season to start fantastic conversations and spirited debate beyond the theatre walls."

The 55th season is full of award-winning writing, acting and production. With Tony Award-winning artists, Drama Desk Winners, three New York Times Critics' Picks, West End favorites and best-loved Arizona locals, audiences will see the best of the world here.

The season will open with the revival of Benjamin Scheuer's Drama Desk Award-winning autobiographical show and 2015 Theatre World Award Winner. The Lion, which will have its first revival in London at Southwark Playhouse from May 25 through June 25and is co-produced by Arizona Theatre Company and Danielle Tarento. Daniels will co-direct the show, a heartwarming and powerful one-man folk musical telling a true story of survival and redemption that reminds us that great things can come from challenging times, alongside Alex Stenhouse. Actor, singer and musician Max Alexander-Taylor stars in the lead role of Ben. Critics across the United States and London have called the show "wondrous ... revelatory ... incredibly entertaining" and "My single favorite musical of all of last year, whether on Broadway or in London."

For fans familiar with ATC's 54th season, the company presents a companion piece to last year's holiday show that takes place in the Pemberley home. While the events of Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley unfold upstairs at the great house, the servants downstairs find themselves amid a different holiday scandal in this season's The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley. As the festivities spiral into chaos, Lydia Wickham finds her voice in this celebration of family and forgiveness.

The Glass Menagerie, one of the greatest plays of all times, is a poetic and raw portrayal of a family on the brink of change. Reimagined for Arizona Theatre Company's stages, this intimate and intense classic, which changed the way we tell stories, draws from the memories of narrator Tom and explores the complex web of love, longing, loyalty, and constraints that bind families together. Directed by Chanel Bragg, the play continues ATC's history of investigating and reimagining the classics.

The season's fourth show, Pru Payne, is a world premiere written by Pulitzer Prize Nominee Steven Drukman. An esteemed critic, Pru Payne is widely recognized as a wit, a scholar, and a public intellectual; her son Thomas lives in that shadow. But as her memory begins to fade, all her preconceived notions - about herself and, more importantly, others - also slip away. Pru Payne is a remarkable, funny, and life-affirming story about the relationship between a mother and son, love, and loss.

The White Chip, a New York Times Critic's Pick, shows a path to recovery that is poignant, funny, and uplifting. A dry comedy about drying out, the show follows the main character Steven as he forms a new bond with his mother while carving an unusual path to sobriety. A wild, theatrical journey, The White Chip's Off-Broadway production will come to Arizona alongside a Tony-nominated director and Tony-award-winning designer.

The season ends with The Legend of Georgia McBride, a New York Times Critic's Pick and New York Drama Critics' Circle Award Best Play finalist. This big-hearted, fierce, music-filled comedy has been hailed as "stitch-in-your-side funny;" by the New York Times. Casey, an Elvis impersonator with everything going for him, including a flashy sequin jumpsuit, suddenly loses his gig, his rent is overdue, and his wife announces a baby on the way. So, when Elvis leaves the building and a drag show moves in, "The King" transforms into an all-out queen with some help. With snappy zingers and dance-worthy numbers, this wildly entertaining story challenges assumptions with extraordinary humor and depth.

Subscriptions for the 2022/2023 55th season will go on sale to the public on May 1. Single tickets will go on sale August 2022. Tickets can be purchased at atc.org/subscribe.

ATC'S 2022/2023 55th Season Includes:

The Lion

Written by Benjamin Scheuer

Directed by Sean Daniels and Alex Stenhouse

Tucson: Sept. 24, 2022 - Oct. 15, 2022

Phoenix: Oct. 20, 2022 - Nov. 6, 2022

The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley

Written by Lauren Gunderson & Margot Melcon

Directed by Veronika Duerr

Tucson: Nov. 5, 2022 - Dec. 3, 2022

Phoenix: Dec. 8, 2022 - Dec 23, 2022

The Glass Menagerie

Written by Tennessee Williams

Directed by Chanel Bragg

Tucson: Jan. 21, 2023 - Feb. 11, 2023

Phoenix: Feb. 16, 2023 - March 5, 2023

Pru Payne

Written by Steven Drukman

Directed by Sean Daniels

Tucson: March 4, 2023 - March 25, 2023

Phoenix: March 30, 2023 - April 16, 2023

The White Chip

Written by Sean Daniels

Directed by Sheryl Kaller

Tucson: April 15, 2023 - May 6, 2023

Phoenix: May 11, 2023 - May 28, 2023

The Legend of Georgia McBride

Written by Matthew Lopez

Directed by Meredith McDonough

Tucson: June 3, 2023 - June 24, 2023

Phoenix: June 29, 2023 - July 16, 2023

About Arizona Theatre Company:

Arizona Theatre Company's (ATC) performances bring people together to experience essential stories, from reimagined classics to contemporary plays, original works, and innovative musicals fostering continued conversation beyond the theatre walls. Founded in 1966 and celebrating its 54th season, ATC is led by Kasser Family Artistic Director Sean Daniels and Managing Director Geri Wright. ATC operates in two major cities and is the preeminent professional theatre in Arizona, recognized as the official State theatre.