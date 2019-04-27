Arizona Regional Theatre And JALT Media Announce Their Co-residency

Arizona Regional Theatre (ART) and JALT Media have partnered with Phoenix Center for the Arts as two of their newest resident organizations. The Center's mission of cooperation and collaboration within the Phoenix arts community continues with these two new and exciting additions.

ART was conceived with quite a similar mission, making their partnership serendipitous. Kayla Etheridge and Kimberly Sheperd, the co-artistic directors for ART, wanted to raise the bar, creating professional theatre that showcased Arizona talent. They wanted to not only give Arizonans another opportunity to shine but to foster different relationships from around the theatre community and shape it for the next level of arts entertainment and involvement. Little Shop of Horrors will conclude their inaugural season, which was presented entirely at the Center. The production will run June 21-30.

JALT Media, founded and managed by JT Turner, strives to bolster the arts community by offering Media and PR solutions geared toward the arts and nonprofit sectors. Working around the greater Phoenix area, JALT Media seeks to strengthen ties and relationships to help take the arts scene in Arizona to a new level. Current partners of the organization include Arizona Regional Theatre, Phoenix Boys Choir, Ballet Theatre of Phoenix / Convergence Ballet, The Madison Center for the Arts and the Madison Education Foundation.

Together, ART and JALT Media will join seamlessly with the Center to provide arts and culture opportunities for all through education, programming, and advocacy. More information can be found on their websites: www.jaltmedia.org and www.arizonaregionaltheatre.org, respectively.

Phoenix Center for the Arts is proud to be a facility of and supported by the City of Phoenix Parks and Recreation Department. The Center is supported in part by an award from the Arizona Commission on the Arts, an agency of the State of Arizona. Partial funding provided by the Phoenix Office of Arts and Culture through appropriations from the Phoenix City Council. To get more information on classes, events, and the various offerings, you can visit their website at www.phoenixcenterforthearts.org.





