Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Arizona Opera Announces ARIZONA ARIAS Series

The first episode features Paulo Szot, Members of the Marion Roose Pullin Opera Studio, and the Arizona Opera Orchestra.

Mar. 10, 2021  
Arizona Opera Announces ARIZONA ARIAS Series

As part of its Reimagined 2020/21 Season, Arizona Opera has announced details of its upcoming spring program, Arizona Arias.

Arizona Arias Episode 1 will premiere virtually on Sunday, March 14 at 6 PM PDT, and will feature performances by operatic baritone and Tony Award-winner, Paulo Szot, Members of the Marion Roose Pullin Opera Studio, and the Arizona Opera Orchestra.

Those planning to watch may pre-order this event by visiting Arizona Opera OnDemand at ondemand.azopera.org starting Monday, March 1, 2021. Orders may also be placed once the premiere debuts, and on a going-forward basis at ondemand.azopera.org. Those who purchase the program will also be able to view it online 24/7 at Arizona Opera OnDemand, the Company's Primary Streaming Channel. Purchase of a virtual ticket will be $20.

A second Arizona Arias engagement will premiere in April, with the specific date, time, artists and program to be announced in the beginning of March.

Learn more at https://azopera.org/performances/arizona-arias.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Andrea Macasaet
Andrea Macasaet
Elena Ricardo
Elena Ricardo
Jewelle Blackman
Jewelle Blackman

Related Articles View More Phoenix Stories
Arizona Repertory Theatre Returns With Livestream Performance Of A SIMPLE HERSTORY Photo

Arizona Repertory Theatre Returns With Livestream Performance Of A SIMPLE HERSTORY

Ballet Theatre Of Phoenix Announces Summer Intensive And Fall Training Programs Photo

Ballet Theatre Of Phoenix Announces Summer Intensive And Fall Training Programs

The Great Arizona Puppet Theatre Announces Drive-In Puppet Show THE LITTLE RED HEN Photo

The Great Arizona Puppet Theatre Announces Drive-In Puppet Show THE LITTLE RED HEN

Southern Arizona Symphony Orchestra Presents Baroque Masterpieces For Strings Photo

Southern Arizona Symphony Orchestra Presents 'Baroque Masterpieces For Strings'


More Hot Stories For You

  • Delaware Theatre Company Announces 2021 Lineup
  • Exclusive: Kristin Chenoweth's BROADWAY BOOTCAMP Returns in Virtual Format This Year
  • Delaware's REP Presents ARSENIC AND OLD LACE
  • Possum Point Players Set Auditions For Two Productions