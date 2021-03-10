Arizona Opera Announces ARIZONA ARIAS Series

As part of its Reimagined 2020/21 Season, Arizona Opera has announced details of its upcoming spring program, Arizona Arias.

Arizona Arias Episode 1 will premiere virtually on Sunday, March 14 at 6 PM PDT, and will feature performances by operatic baritone and Tony Award-winner, Paulo Szot, Members of the Marion Roose Pullin Opera Studio, and the Arizona Opera Orchestra.

Those planning to watch may pre-order this event by visiting Arizona Opera OnDemand at ondemand.azopera.org starting Monday, March 1, 2021. Orders may also be placed once the premiere debuts, and on a going-forward basis at ondemand.azopera.org. Those who purchase the program will also be able to view it online 24/7 at Arizona Opera OnDemand, the Company's Primary Streaming Channel. Purchase of a virtual ticket will be $20.

A second Arizona Arias engagement will premiere in April, with the specific date, time, artists and program to be announced in the beginning of March.

Learn more at https://azopera.org/performances/arizona-arias.