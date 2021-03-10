Arizona Opera Announces ARIZONA ARIAS Series
The first episode features Paulo Szot, Members of the Marion Roose Pullin Opera Studio, and the Arizona Opera Orchestra.
As part of its Reimagined 2020/21 Season, Arizona Opera has announced details of its upcoming spring program, Arizona Arias.
Arizona Arias Episode 1 will premiere virtually on Sunday, March 14 at 6 PM PDT, and will feature performances by operatic baritone and Tony Award-winner, Paulo Szot, Members of the Marion Roose Pullin Opera Studio, and the Arizona Opera Orchestra.
Those planning to watch may pre-order this event by visiting Arizona Opera OnDemand at ondemand.azopera.org starting Monday, March 1, 2021. Orders may also be placed once the premiere debuts, and on a going-forward basis at ondemand.azopera.org. Those who purchase the program will also be able to view it online 24/7 at Arizona Opera OnDemand, the Company's Primary Streaming Channel. Purchase of a virtual ticket will be $20.
A second Arizona Arias engagement will premiere in April, with the specific date, time, artists and program to be announced in the beginning of March.
Learn more at https://azopera.org/performances/arizona-arias.