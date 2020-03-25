Arizona Broadway Theatre Launches VIRTUAL ONLINE CABARET SERIES

Today Arizona Broadway Theatre (ABT) announced an all-new approach to hosting its long standing After Dark Cabarets series - this time - LIVE on the theatre's Facebook page via Zoom* on Friday, March 27 at 7:30pm (PST).

In an effort to keep connected with the community during this time of self-quarantine, ABT will host what it hopes to become a series of online virtual cabaret and entertainment options by hosting their very first "Quarantined" Virtual After Dark Cabaret. The Cabaret will feature members of the cast of Chicago (currently on hiatus) and others who will "Zoom-in" direct from the comfort of their own living rooms. To view, simply visit the ABT Facebook page (@ArizonaBroadway).

"Unprecedented times call for unprecedented measures. We're not only thinking 'outside the box' - we're having to build a whole NEW box," said Brad York, Director of Marketing & Development at ABT. "Our patrons can't come to us for what would have been this Friday's Chicago After Dark Cabaret...so we're bringing it to them direct from living rooms across the country."

The After Dark Cabaret series has been a long-standing favorite Friday night tradition since ABT's very first season in 2006. A free event, the Cabaret falls on the second Friday of any given show's run. Following the 7:30pm Friday show, audience members are invited to join ABT's Associate Artist Director and Cabaret host Kurtis Overby along with members on the cast in the theatre's lobby for a one-hour Cabaret featuring musical theatre hits and other selections.

On Friday, March 20 ABT announced all current programming was on an indefinite hold until which time the theatre is able to confidently chart a course forward toward a new horizon following the current COVID-19 Pandemic.

Also on March 20, Executive Producer, Kiel Klaphake announced to the cast of Chicago that the current run scheduled through April 19 would be postponed - indefinitely. The good news - Chicago will be the first show to make a triumphant return to ABT's Mainstage when it emerges renewed from the current swell of uncertainty.

"The enormity of the financial impact from the COVID-19 Pandemic and this full-stop shut-down on ABT's present and future remains unknown. But there is no doubt - it will be severe," said Kiel Klaphake. "Many have asked what they can do to help, and I can't thank them enough for asking. We're going to need the full support of our loyal patrons & donors, the community, and civic leaders in order to navigate a new future - not only for ABT - but for arts & cultural institutions in Arizona and across the nation."

Presently, there are two immediate actions fans, patrons and supporters can take to shore-up ABT's foundation as they begin to plan for the future:

Make a tax deductible donation in any amount today! Donations will help assure that when this ends, and it will, ABT will be ready, able and financially positioned to provide the community with the quality productions and engagement they have come to expect over the past 15 years. Donations can be made at: https://tickets.azbroadwaytheatre.com/TheatreManager/1/login?donation=0 Buy an ABT Gift Card online. Buying a Gift Card for oneself or a loved one is a great way of showing support for the future of ABT. Gift Cards are good for any future show, concert or subscription. Gift Cards can be purchased at: https://tickets.azbroadwaytheatre.com/TheatreManager/1/login?pass=0



