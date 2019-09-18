A 7th Anniversary Celebration With Alumni of The Jazz Messengers Highlights The Nash October Calendar

Celebrate the Nash's 7th anniversary with a slate of performances from some of the world's premier jazz players, including alumni from Art Blakey's Jazz Messengers!

The celebration kicks off October 6 when the brilliant trumpeter Alex Spiagin joins forces with Valley jazz institution Eric Rasmussen and the Scottsdale Community College Jazz Orchestra. As the great trumpeter Randy Brecker put it: "Alex Sipiagin is an amazing musician...a completely original trumpet and flugelhorn soloist. As an improviser, he blends his Russian-American background into something unique which, quite frankly, astounds me every time I hear him."

Things shift into high gear on October 11 when the Javon Jackson Quartet plays a special house party in downtown Phoenix. A gifted soloist and improvisor, Jackson was a member of the last version of the Jazz Messengers (1987-1990) and, after Art Blakey's death, he worked with the Harper Brothers, Benny Green, Freddie Hubbard, and Elvin Jones.

The anniversary weekend continues with two incredible shows on October 12 that celebrate the centennial of Art Blakey and the legacy of his Jazz Messengers. Blakey's Jazz Messengers was one of the most important and influential ensembles in modern jazz history - widely credited with ushering the music into the modern era, and pioneering the bebop and hard bop sounds that still dominate today's scene. Featuring former Jazz Messengers Javon Jackson, Donald Harrison, Robin Eubanks, Eddie Henderson, George Cables, and David Williams, the Jazz Message is an all-star tribute group that continues in the same spirit. Master drummer Lewis Nash joins to play familiar favorites from the Blakey songbook.

The celebration closes on October 13 with an afternoon show from the great George Cables. An engaging jazz pianist and positive spirit, Cables is one of the most sought-after musicians of his era, known for his fluid rich harmonic designs, broad range of dynamics, and adept post-bop stylings. Cables established his reputation playing with luminaries including Woody Shaw, Bobby Hutcherson, and Joe Henderson and, later, Freddie Hubbard, Dexter Gordon, and Art Pepper. He also is a current member of the all-star group the Cookers and continues to lead his own trio.

An incredible week of music to mark the Nash's 7th anniversary and the centennial of one jazz's true visionaries.

The Nash is located at 110 E. Roosevelt, in downtown Phoenix, on Roosevelt Row. For more information on The Nash and to view the full schedule of events and jazz program visit TheNash.org.





