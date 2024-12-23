2025 Breaking Ground Contemporary Dance Festival is Coming To Tempe Center for the Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Experience a dynamic weekend celebrating the forefront of contemporary dance as theÂ Breaking Ground Contemporary Dance FestivalÂ returns to the Tempe Center for the Arts.

Now in its 18th year, this festival continues to showcase some of the most compelling voices in the field. Carefully curated by a panel of esteemed national adjudicators, the 2025 event features innovative works by 15 choreographers and filmmakers, brought to life by over 50 performers from Arizona and across the country.

The 2025 Breaking Ground Contemporary Dance Festival will take place on January 24â€“25 at 7:30 PM at the Tempe Center for the Arts, 700 W. Rio Salado Parkway, Tempe.

Each evening begins with a free Community Movement Class in the TCA Lobby from 6:00 to 6:30 PM, open to movers and non-movers alike.

From 7:00 to 7:30 PM, enjoy free pre-show screenings presented in collaboration with the AZ Dance Film Festival in TCA's East Breezeway.

ï»¿Following the theater performances, audiences will have the chance to engage directly with the artists during Q&A sessions. With a fresh lineup of choreographers and performers showcased each evening, the festival offers a dynamic and unique experience every night.

Tickets range from $23 to $30 and can be purchased atÂ tempecenterforthearts.com. Don't miss this electrifying celebration of contemporary dance!

This year's standout performances include:

Hannah Victoria Thomas from Atlanta, GA brings usÂ "...everything that has breath,"Â a powerful exploration of praise as an act of resistance. Inspired by the cultural and spiritual traditions of the African diaspora, this piece honors the praise houses where enslaved African Americans gathered for prayer and song. Through movement, it transforms historical struggles into stories of resilience, faith, and hope.

Samanvita Kasthuri from Missouri, whose stunning piece,Â "Krtghna,"Â tells the story of Mother Earth and her complex relationship with humanity. Blending the elegance of Indian classical dance styles like Bharatanatyam and Kathak with contemporary influences, this work delivers a heartfelt reminder about the importance of caring for our planet and the consequences of taking its resources for granted.

Camarin Tenorio, originally from Guam and now a student at Arizona State University, presentsÂ "CITADEL,"Â a journey into a surreal and dreamlike space where time feels warped, and reality shifts. Drawing on her island heritage and extensive training, Tenorio creates a world where beings move between balance and deep human emotions like love, grief, and passion. This captivating work invites the audience to explore the power of dreams and transformation.

This diverse lineup promises an inspiring and unforgettable experience, celebrating the creativity and impact of contemporary dance.

Comments