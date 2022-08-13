Video: Watch and Dine at PSF's Bar Theater

Manila, Philippines--Although in many theatrical venues here and abroad, eating and drinking are only allowed during the intermission, and at a designated location at the back, there are also instances where eating and drinking are even encouraged, such as inside bar theaters.

We're glad to report there's a new bar theater right in the heart of Sampaloc, Manila--near Espana Boulevard and the University Belt--that can satisfy your cravings for theatrical performances while munching some cheese-filled nachos and chugging down an ice-cold beer in a bottle.

Enter stage: the Philippine Stagers Foundation's bar theater, which fills in the theater group's recently launched black box theater on Saturday night. In its short play selections that don't go beyond 15 to 20 minutes each, PSF Artistic Director Atty. Vince Tanada's old and newest works are presented on a small centerstage, as well as the other sampling of plays from established and budding playwrights.

"PSF's bar theater has so many surprises for its audiences. At the same time, the quality of the performances from the actors and the technical crew have been greatly improving since our soft launch several months ago," says Fidel Redado, bar theater director.

"The audiences, on the other hand, are enjoying because many of them, it's their first time to experience a bar theater, where you can eat and drink while there are random moments of engagement between the hosts and actors on stage and the guests," notes Daylord Corpus, a bar theater actor.

"It also serves as a great relief after those two years we were locked down in our houses because of the pandemic."

The PSF bar theater is operated by Johnrey Rivas, black box theatre manager and director; Ean Flores, sound designer and spinner; John Paul Santos, lights designer and technical director; Kiel Najera and Alex Baylon, stage managers; Chin Ortega, bar manager; and Denise Agustin and Marivil Villaruel, kitchen managers.

Live performances and the open bar happen every Saturday at the PSF Black Box Theater near the corner of the PS Bank branch along G. Tuazon Street in Sampaloc Manila.

You may get the schedule and other details on Facebook.

Video: Oliver Oliveros