Video: Watch Excerpt from DOMINADOR GONZALES: NATIONAL ARTIST, Virgin Labfest 2023

The 18th Virgin Labfest closes on Sunday, June 25, 2023.

By: Jun. 23, 2023

Manila, Philippines--Stage vets Joel Saracho (Dominador) and Rikki Benedicto (Oliver), together with young actor AJ Sison (Edward), own the stage in “Dominador Gonzales: National Artist,” an entry to the 18th edition of Virgin Labfest, presented by the Cultural Center of the Philippines, The Writer’s Bloc, and Tanghalang Pilipino.

A festival of new one-act plays from veteran and “virgin” playwrights, Virgin Labfest runs from June 7 to 25, 2023, at the Tanghalang Ignacio Gimenez (CCP’s black box theater).

In “Dominador Gonzales: National Artist,” frustrated playwright Oliver, Dominador’s former lover and mentee, broaches the idea of writing a play anew in collaboration with Dominador, who is rumored to receive a ‘National Artist’ distinction.  However, things may not be as easy as it seems.

“Dominador Gonzales: National Artist” was written by Dingdong Novenario and directed by George de Jesus.

Other plays holding their world premiere at the 18th Virgin Labfest are “O” by Raymund Barcelon, directed by Missy Maramara; “10 to Midnight” by Juliene Mendoza, directed by Sarah Facuri; “Regine: The Fairy Gaymother” by Chuck Smith, directed by Mark Daniel Dalacat; “Ang Awit ng Dalagang Marmol” by Andrew Estacio, directed by Nazer Salcedo; “Tuloy Ang Palabas” by Layeta Bucoy, directed by Tuxqs Rutaquio; “Room 209” by Zheg Arban, directed by Delphine Buencamino; “Mga Halimaw Rin Kami” by Jules Pamisa, directed by Tat Soriano; “Hukay” by Ophalain Serrano, directed by Melvin Lee; “Hawaii, Here We Come” by Shenn Apillado, directed by Mark Mirando; “Ang Tuyom” by M. Manalastas, directed by Gio Potes, and “O’Donnell” by Jerry O’Hara, directed by Issa Manalo Lopez.

Three past entries and new staged readings will also be produced, such as “Punks Not Dead” by Andrew Bonifacio Clete, directed by Roobak Valle; “Fermata” by Dustin Celestino, directed by Antonette Go-Yadao; “’Nay, May Dala Akong Pancit” by Juan Ekis, directed by Karl Alexis Jingco; “My Lover’s Presscon” by Ross Manicad, directed by Katreen Dela Cruz, “Kamay ng Orasan” by Marc Noesis Marquez, directed by Eljay Castro Deldoc, and “Sino ang Pumatay kay Mr. Masangkay” by U Eliserio, directed by Rolando T. Inocencio, and “TBT: Takbo, Batang Tondo” by Mikaella Yoj B. Sanchez, directed by Chic San Agustin-de Guzman.

Tess Jamias and Marco Viana are the festival directors.

