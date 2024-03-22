Video: Seann Miley Moore Leads THE AMERICAN DREAM

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Manila, Philippines--At the media presentation, Seann Miley Moore, The Engineer who’s part-Filipino, gave a taste of what’s in store for theatergoers when Cameron Mackintosh’s acclaimed new production of “Miss Saigon” opens at The Theatre at Solaire this weekend.

The musical runs for seven weeks and will tour Taiwan and Singapore after.

“It’s been 24 years since the show played in Manila. So it will be getting the new generation on top of it—and that’s exhilarating,” Moore said in our previous interview.

“It’s quintessential showbiz, quintessential theater, and the epicness and grandness that’s ‘Miss Saigon,’" they added.

Moore was joined at the media event by the other cast members: Abigail Adriano, Kim, Nigel Huckle, Chris, Laurence Mossman, Thuy, and Kiara Dario, Gigi.

The show’s beloved composer, Claude-Michel Schonberg, honored the event with his amiable presence.

Besides “The American Dream,” the musical is also known for its compelling duets “The Movie in My Mind,” “The Last Night of the World,” and “Sun and Moon.”

A sung-through musical, ”Miss Saigon,” which catapulted Filipino talents Lea Salonga, Eva Noblezada, and Rachelle Ann Go to global stages, features music by Schonberg. Its lyrics are by Richard Maltby Jr. and Alain Boublil, adapted from Boublil's original French lyrics. The musical also has additional new lyrics by Michael Mahler.

Its creative team includes Laurence Connor (direction), Bob Avian (musical staging), Geoffrey Garratt (additional choreography), Totie Driver and Matt Kinley (production design based on Adrian Vaux's original concept), Andreane Neofitou (costume design), Bruno Poet (lighting design), Luke Halls (projections), Mick Potter (sound design), William David Brohn (orchestrations), and Alfonso Casado Trigo and Guy Simpson (music supervision).

In Manila, the musical is produced by GWB Entertainment and GMG Productions, co-presented by Union Bank of the Philippines and Philippine Airlines.

BWW Video: Oliver Oliveros

Photo: Daniel Boud